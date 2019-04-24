Earl Sweatshirt, Perturbator and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Eric Van Nieuwland Mokoomba

Wednesday, April 24

PLAN A: Mokoomba @ UC San Diego Price Center. This Zimbabwean group combines Afro-fusion jamming with traditional Tonga beats for a sound that will make even the most rhythmically disinclined want to move their feet and butts. PLAN B: Party Nails, Cannons, Somme @ The Casbah. Elana Belle Carroll (aka Party Nails) crafts catchy electro-pop that has the potential to go viral. Still, we’re much more excited about the smooth, chillwave sounds of fellow Angelenos Cannons. BACKUP PLAN: La Armada, One Square Mile, Skipjack, Ash Williams @ Kensington Club.

Thursday, April 25

PLAN A: Aterciopelados, Los Amigos Invisibles @ The Observatory North Park. Check out writer Lizz Huerta’s loving tribute to the music of this beloved Columbian band. PLAN B: Lorelle Meets The Obsolete, Hawk Auburn, Hidhawk @ Mous Tache Bar, Tijuana. Guadalajara-based duo Lorelle Meets the Obsolete specialize in a seductive, slowly paced brand of psych-rock that’s one-part sexy, one-part menacing. And show up early for Tijuana’s Hawk Auburn, who play epic, shoegazey psych-rock similar to bands like The Black Angels and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. BACKUP PLAN: Epic Beard Men, DJ Zole, Vockah Redu @ Soda Bar.

Friday, April 26

PLAN A: Psycroptic, Cannabis Corpse, Gorod, MICAWBER @ Brick By Brick. Australia’s Psycroptic are proof that a band can play super-technical math-metal and also shred like nobody’s business. So, yeah, it’ll melt your face. PLAN B: Run River North, Common Souls @ Soda Bar. Los Angeles band Run River North should be way bigger than they are. They perform a poppy, sing-along brand of folk music that is empowering and anthemic. BACKUP PLAN: Exasperation, Downers, American___Slang @ Whistle Stop.

Saturday, April 27

PLAN A, Part 1: Adams Avenue Unplugged @ various locations. So many good bands to see. Please see this week’s Short List for more info. Plus, since it’s a daytime event, there’s plenty of time to check out… PLAN A, Part 2: Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE @ Soma. Rapper Earl Sweatshirt always seemed to take a backseat to Tyler the Creator’s shenanigans when the two broke out in Odd Future together, but Earl was always the more cerebral of the two. His new album, Some Rap Songs, is proof of his understated genius. And be sure to check out MIKE, a teenage Brooklyn MC who is destined to hit the mainstream soon. BACKUP PLAN: Com Truise, Jack Grace, ginla @ Music Box.

Sunday, April 28

PLAN A: Perturbator, GosT, Street Cleaner @ Music Box. Fans of HEALTH, Pictureplane or even those dudes who scored Stranger Things owe it to themselves to check out the dark, industrial EDM of Paris’ James Kent (aka Perturbator). It’s dystopian synth lines and grinding beats seem like they’re straight out of the next Blade Runner sequel. PLAN B: Show Me The Body, ENEMY, Sustivity, OhCult @ Che Café Collective. New York’s Show Me the Body are often referred to as a hardcore band, but their music is more minor chords than Minor Threat. Snotty, disaffected lyrics over gnarly, bass-heavy riffage is what these guys are all about and they do it well. BACKUP PLAN: White Denim, @ Belly Up Tavern.

Monday, April 29

PLAN A: Aunt Cynthia’s Cabin, Desert Suns, Magical Animals @ The Casbah. Locals Aunt Cynthia’s Cabin combine ’70s-era garage rock and psychedelia that’s never short of epic guitar solos and earnest lyricism. BACKUP PLAN: FairPlay, Lunar Garden, Sweet Myths @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, April 30

PLAN A: Mint Field, Gold Cage, Language Of Flowers @ Whistle Stop. Mint Field are one of the best Tijuana bands to emerge in a while. The songs on their latest release, Mientas Esperas, are a dreamy blend of psych-rock, post-punk and shoegaze that revolve perfectly around singer Estrella Sanchez’s somnolent voice. BACKUP PLAN: DJ Artistic’s Hip Hop Battle Bot @ The Casbah.