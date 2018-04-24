Eric B and Rakim, Destroyer of Light and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Nicole Mago Blackalicious

Wednesday, April 25

PLAN A: Heat, Therapy, Bob Ross @ Tower Bar. This is a benefit show for AIDS/LifeCycle and features some of the best hardcore bands in San Diego, including Therapy, whose submission to our recent Local Music Issue was one of the best demos we heard. PLAN B: JE DOUBLE F, TDG, Tenshun, PVC, Kemtrell @ Til-Two Club. Stay Strange consistently puts on a lot of the best shows in town, and this one’s another variation on the experimental series, consisting solely of hip-hop artists. Strange ones at that. BACKUP PLAN: Jukebox the Ghost, The Greeting Committee @ Music Box.

Thursday, April 26

PLAN A: Blackalicious, Jumbotron @ Soda Bar. I remember first discovering Blackalicious back when I was a teenager and being blown away by their debut album Nia. I admit I haven’t kept up with their output, but I still have a soft spot for their laid-back conscious rap. BACKUP PLAN: Bart and the Bedazzled, Soft Lions @ Bar Pink.

Friday, April 27

PLAN A: Warsaw, The Strawberry Moons @ Bar Pink. Read my feature this week on North County psych-pop band The Strawberry Moons, who earned an ExtraSpecialGood endorsement in our recent Local Music Review. They’re playing with local darkwave outfit Warsaw, and though it’s a contrast of sounds, it’ll be fun throughout. PLAN B: Gloomsday, Exasperation, Miss New Buddha @ Whistle Stop. Gloomsday are releasing a new EP this week, and at the release show they’ll be joined by two more badass, guitar-slinging bands. There’s nothing quite like spending a Friday night getting your ears pummeled with distortion.

Saturday, April 28

PLAN A: ‘lowercase everything’ w/ Thomas Walsh, Tenshun, fivepaw, Moment Trigger @ Helmuth Projects. I recently wrote about the monthly electronic live showcase lowercase everything, which is helmed by fivepaw’s Jamie Pawlosky. And this month it features local avant garde artist Thomas Walsh along with noise hip-hop DJ Tenshun. Be prepared for some weird, cool sounds. PLAN B: Smoking Popes, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Odd Robot @ Soda Bar. Smoking Popes had a brief career in the ’90s and a radio hit of sorts with “Need You Around,” but they’re back to playing their punk and power-pop gems. Should be a blast. BACKUP PLAN: The Loons, The Sinister Six, Thee Allyrgic Reaction @ Tower Bar.

Sunday, April 29

PLAN A: The Weight Band @ Belly Up Tavern. The Weight Band features musicians that have performed with The Band, Levon Helm Band and Rick Danko Group, and as expected, they perform the music of The Band. Considering how good the catalog is and how legit these musicians are, that’s something worth seeing.

Monday, April 30

PLAN A: Eric B and Rakim, Yo-Yo @ House of Blues. Hip-hop legends Eric B and Rakim recently reunited for the 30th anniversary of their debut, Paid In Full, which continues this year with the anniversary of Follow the Leader. In New York recently, mayoral candidate Cynthia Nixon showed up to one of their shows. I doubt we’ll see such political luminaries attending locally, but you never know. BACKUP PLAN: Bob Log III, The Downs Family, Toothless George @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, May 1

PLAN A: Destroyer of Light, Abyssal, Deep Sea Thunder Beast, Feeble Fetus @ Til-Two Club. Destroyer of Light live up to their name by playing some supremely heavy stoner metal with riffs that could throw a planet out of orbit. Get to the venue a little early for Deep Sea Thunder Beast, who won me over easily the first time I saw them. PLAN B: Secret Fun Club, Atomic Ape, INUS @ Whistle Stop. Any Three One G-promoted show is worth checking out, especially one headlined by tense, noisy and explosive punk band Secret Fun Club. It’ll be weird and loud.