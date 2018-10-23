Exploded View, Still Corners and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Exploded View Exploded View

Wednesday, Oct. 24

PLAN A: Exploded View @ Whistle Stop. Exploded View’s music kind of freaks us out, but in a good way. It’s dark, moody, discordant at times, and hears like Nico fronting Suicide. It’s a bi-national project (the singer is from Berlin, the producers are from Mexico City) and touring isn’t always easy, so this is a rare chance to see them in an intimate setting. PLAN B: Saintseneca, Trace Mountains @ The Casbah. Speaking of being freaked out, the male co-vocalist in this group looks like a witch or something. But this Columbus, Ohio-based group is reminiscent of vintage Bright Eyes and the new album, Pillar of Na, is packed full of folk-rock gems. BACKUP PLAN: ‘Night Sector 3’ w/ Glitch Black, Thrillsville, Dredd @ SPACE.

Thursday, Oct. 25

PLAN A: Mouse on the Keys, Montalban Quintet @ The Irenic. Tokyo-based instrumental trio Mouse on the Keys are known for their highly technical blend of jazz, post-rock and electronic music, which basically means it’s not for everyone. Still, there’s no denying the talent, which can also be said for local jazz greats, the Montalban Quintet. PLAN B: Molly Burch, Jesse Woods @ Soda Bar. Singer Molly Burch is from Austin, but don’t immediately assume she has some Texas twang in her delivery. Her gorgeous voice is much more akin to a classic jazz chanteuse and when mixed with her band’s mature, alt-country sound, the result is truly unique. BACKUP PLAN: Troye Sivan, Kim Petras, Carlie Hanson @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre.

Friday, Oct. 26

PLAN A: The Luxembourg Signal, Bit Maps @ Whistle Stop. The Luxembourg Signal make some excellent alt-rock gems that combine elements of post-punk, Brit pop and shoegaze (full disclosure: former CityBeat associate editor Kelly Davis and her husband, Brian, are in the band). CityBeat once described local musician Drew Andrews’ solo project, Bit Maps, as “blissful cyborg pop,” but it can also be beautiful and intimate at times. BACKUP PLAN: The Donkeys, Lens Mozer @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, Oct. 27

PLAN A: The Creepy Creeps, The Schizophonics, Babydoll Warriors, Scary Pierre @ The Casbah. A night of Halloween fun with the best local garage rock bands in the city. The Schizophonics slayed at our annual “Night at the Besties” party and we’ll have no doubt they’ll do the same here. Pro tip: This is gonna get sweaty so plan your costume accordingly. BACKUP PLAN: ‘Spooktober Fest’ w/ Pinback, Buckfast Superbee, Gods of Mt. Olympus @ The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Jesse Colin Young @ Belly Up. Young isn’t a household name and is probably best known for fronting the ’60s group, The Youngbloods, who were responsible for the wretched flower power anthem, “Come Together.” But his solo catalogue is worth revisiting and his voice has held up surprisingly well over the years. BACKUP PLAN: Michigan Rattlers, Ypsitucky @ Soda Bar.

Monday, Oct. 29

Y La Bamba, Kera and the Lesbians, Marineros @ SPACE. Hopefully readers caught last week’s feature on Luz Elena Mendoza, the immensely gifted frontwoman of Portland-based indie-folk band, Y La Bamba. Whether she’s singing in English or Español, her lyrics cut to the core. PLAN B: Dawes @ The Observatory North Park. Dawes play the millennial equivalent of yacht rock. It’s pleasant, harmless alt-pop with just a wee bit of white boy grooves. You might read that and think it’s a dis. It’s not. Yacht rock has its uses. BACKUP PLAN: Joshua Hedley, Kelsey Waldon @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Still Corners, Ruby Haunt @ The Casbah. If there were any justice in the world, London duo Still Corners would be just as popular as Lana Del Rey, as both specialize in that brooding mope-pop that appeals to anyone who likes their emoness a little more nuanced. Still Corners are a bit more synthy, which is perfect for some Halloween Eve goth dancing (basically just swaying our arms dramatically). BACKUP PLAN: Hikes, Ruler, Fistfights With Wolves @ Soda Bar.