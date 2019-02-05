Fashawn, Mndsgn and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Eric Coleman Mndsgn

Wednesday, Feb. 6

PLAN A: Efrim Manuel Menuck, Pall Jenkins @ The Whistle Stop. We won’t lie, the music of Efrim Manuel Menuck is pretty damn weird, but, then again, he’s the co-founder of Montreal weirdos Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra and anyone who’s familiar with those bands knows to expect some weirdness. For those who aren’t, just expect to hear some challenging, droning, but nonetheless beautiful indie-rock. BACKUP PLAN: Quaker City Night Hawks, Eric Tessmer @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Feb. 7

PLAN A: Fashawn, Stro, Ezri, Cantrell, 070 Phi @ House of Blues. This is a really great lineup of under-the-radar hip hop acts. Fresno MC Fashawn’s 2009 debut, Boy Meets World, remains an underground masterpiece, while Albany, Georgia rapper Cantrell seems destined to make waves with the Soundcloud rap crowd. PLAN B: TV Girl, George Clanton @ The Irenic. Dream-pop trio TV Girl have come a long way since starting out in San Diego back in 2010. Now based in L.A., their 2018 release, Death of a Party Girl, is filled with catchy, chilled out tunes that sound as if they were made for a Wes Anderson film set in ’60s Paris. BACKUP PLAN: Cumbia Machin @ Manhattan Bar.

Friday, Feb. 8

PLAN A: Via Satellite, Hexa, Nicely @ Whistle Stop. If readers didn’t catch the gorgeous reunion set from local indie-rockers Via Satellite at The Casbah a few weeks ago, here’s your second chance. Our editor called their new album, A Thousand Mountains, a “beautiful” eulogy to their late drummer Tim Reece. PLAN B: Steve Gunn, Meg Baird, Mary Lattimore @ The Casbah. On any other night, this would be a Plan A. Fans of Kurt Vile are likely already familiar with Steve Gunn, who was a longtime guitarist in Vile’s band, The Violators. But his solo stuff is very impressive, especially the recently released The Unseen In Between, which is filled with folky, almost alt-country songs in the vein of Nick Drake and early Van Morrison. BACKUP PLAN: GRMLN, Balms, Yujin @ CHe Café Collective.

Saturday, Feb. 9

PLAN A: Mndsgn, Stage Kids, Jay James, Chico, Prvdnt, Cold Juice @ The Quartyard. Not a bad band on this bill. Mndsgn (pronounced “mind design”) is the one-man project from San Diego-born Ringgo Ancheta. While he might be more well known for producing hip hop and soul projects, his own tracks brilliantly thread together hip hop, funk and even soft-rock elements. And look for Jay James, whose debut is reviewed in this issue. PLAN B: The Woggles, The Schizophonics, The Two Tens @ The Casbah. The Woggles are like The Hives 15 years ago and the Hives were like The Stooges before them who were like The Sonics before them... Yeah, it’s vintage garage rock with a punk attitude, and sure, it’s derivative, but it’s damn fun. BACKUP PLAN: Tijuana Panthers, Fun Country, Spooky Cigarette @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, Feb. 10

PLAN A: Lee “Scratch” Perry, Boostive @ House of Blues. At 82-years-old, the legendary Perry isn’t as animated as he once was, but the man practically invented modern reggae music and has never stopped experimenting with the sound. So, yeah, go see him while you still can. BACKUP PLAN: Joshua Radin, Cary Brothers, Lily Kershaw @ Belly Up Tavern.

Monday, Feb. 11

PLAN A: The Holy Knives, Aunt Cynthia’s Cabin, Lunar Hand @ Soda Bar. San Antonio duo The Holy Knives specialize in moody, melodic and downright sexy rock that sounds like the score of a dystopian thriller set in the desert. Bring your boo and groove out to tracks like “Switchblade Heart” and “Loose Tooth.” BACKUP PLAN: Free Paintings, Lefties, Beverage @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

PLAN A: Imagery Machine, The Hav-naughts, Super Buffet @ The Casbah. A solid lineup of local bands. Imagery Machine specialize in theatrical indie rock complete with Bowie-esque makeup, and pop-punkers The Havnaughts graced our cover and released one of our favorite albums of 2018. BACKUP PLAN: The Abstracts, Cardboard Boxer, Subspecies, Saving The State @ Soda Bar.