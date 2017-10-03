Father John Misty, Depeche Mode and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Oct. 4

PLAN A: Archons, Old Iron, Age of Collapse, Low and Be Told @ The Casbah. Local sludge metal badasses Archons have a new album, and this release show finds them joined by an impressive list of local noisemakers, including epic crust outfit Age of Collapse and noise rockers Low and Be Told. PLAN B: Jonwayne, Danny Watts, EMV, Jumbotron @ Soda Bar. Bearded, long-haired emcee Jonwayne looks like he belongs in a stoner rock band, but the dude’s actually a hell of a rapper, pairing clever flows with laid-back, psychedelic beats.

Thursday, Oct. 5

PLAN A: Father John Misty, Weyes Blood @ Observatory North Park. Father John Misty is a divisive figure, no doubt because of his penchant for trolling. But I fall clearly on the side that thinks he’s amazing, because motherfucker can write (and sing) a hell of a tune. PLAN B: P.O.S., Sean Anonymous @ Soda Bar. Planning on hitting up two hip-hop shows in a row? Check out P.O.S., who’s been making abrasive, abstract rap for more than a decade, with some tracks sporting an appearance from The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn (he probably won’t be at this show). BACKUP PLAN: Elliott Brood, Pall Jenkins @ The Casbah.

Friday, Oct. 6

PLAN A: Depeche Mode, Warpaint @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre. Depeche Mode is one of those bands that’s easy to bond with others about. Even the most cynical among us can find something to love about “Enjoy the Silence.” They’re legends for a reason. PLAN B: Liz Fest w/ Chica Diabla, Call Me Alice, Whole Hog, Chamber Sixx, The Touchies, Mittens @ The Casbah. Chica Diabla’s vocalist Liz Borg died last year of breast cancer, and to honor her life, the band is holding a special show with a long list of hard-rocking bands, with all proceeds going to assist a patient battling cancer. BACKUP PLAN: Pinegrove, Florist, Lomelda @ The Irenic.

Saturday, Oct. 7

PLAN A: Janet Jackson @ Valley View Casino Center. Miss Jackson if you’re nasty! Yes, the iconic pop singer is still going strong, and in fact released an excellent album in 2015, titled Unbreakable. “No Sleeep” is my jam, but then again so is “What Have You Done For Me Lately.” PLAN B: Missing Persons, Bow Wow Wow, The Untouchables @ House of Blues. Dubbed the “Totally ’80s Tour,” this lineup of new wave acts will no doubt provide a serious nostalgia trip. But it’d be worth it for Missing Persons, whose ‘80s hits still sound great.

Sunday, Oct. 8

PLAN A: Obituary, Exodus, Power Trip, Dust Bolt @ Observatory North Park. Legends of thrash metal and death metal come together on this megatour. The pit’s going to be pretty gnarly, so readers should prepare themselves. Also make sure to get there early enough to hear Power Trip, who slayed on their last visit here back in spring. PLAN B: Silent, Planet B, Adam Gnade @ SPACE. Mexicali noise rock outfit Silent are a hell of a band to see live. They’re loud, intense and have a stage presence that turns their performances into something more than the average rock show. Plus, CityBeat editor Seth Combs is crazy about them. BACKUP PLAN: Ratboys, Shindigs, Aquarium @ Soda Bar.

Monday, Oct. 9

PLAN A: Cauldron, Amulet, Monarch, Call of the Wild @ Soda Bar. A band called Cauldron pretty much spells out what kind of music they play with a name like that. It’s old-school, ‘80s style metal with guitar heroism, epic narratives and a fascination with the supernatural. What’s not to love?

Tuesday, Oct. 10

PLAN A: Sound of Ceres, Pavo Pavo @ SPACE. Sound of Ceres make atmospheric synth-pop that’s easy enough to like as it is. But their new album The Twin is based on a narrative by sci-fi author Alastair Reynolds, which adds a conceptual thread to an already cool sound. PLAN B: Demerit, Escape from the Zoo, Ground Score, Se Vende @ Soda Bar. Demerit is a hardcore punk band from Beijing. That’s a hell of a long distance to travel in the name of punk rock, so show these bruisers some love. They’ve earned it.