Flux Quartet, Ötzi and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, July 31

PLAN A: Spotlights, Vampyre, Death Eyes @ Bar Pink. Brooklyn’s Spotlights have a hard driving post-metal sound that’s leveled out by frontman Mario Quintero’s calming voice. They accurately describe their sound as “DreamSludge,” as it’s the perfect balance of beauty and bombast. Austin’s Vampyre is equally killer but with a more aggressive, post-hardcore vibe. PLAN B: Buddha Trixie, Ignant Benches, Los Shadows, Espresso, Glow @ Queen Bee’s Art & Cultural Center. A pretty great lineup of local bands. Buddha Trixie, in particular, plays an excellent blend of pop and garage-rock that’s infectious. BACKUP PLAN: Psychic Graveyard, Plack Blague, The Gay Agenda @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Aug. 1

PLAN A: Alison Sudol, Wsprgrl @ Soda Bar. Hopefully readers caught our feature last week on Sudol, the actress and singer/songwriter who used to go by the name A Fine Frenzy. She’s back after a long hiatus and sounds rejuvenated on her new songs. PLAN B: ‘Slasher Basher 3’ w/ JARA, Inspired and the Sleep, Boychick @ Bar Pink. This is pretty cool. A night of classic horror film-inspired music from a nice selection of local bands. BACKUP PLAN: William Clark Green, Coby Lee Brooks @ The Casbah.

Friday, Aug. 2

PLAN A: Talib Kweli, Z-Trip @ Music Box. Nothing beats a Black Star show, but we’ll take one-half of the iconic hip-hop duo any day of the week. And unlike his bandmate Mos Def, Kweli continues to produce quality albums filled with empowering, activist-minded rhymes. PLAN B: Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Blondie @ Pechanga Resort & Casino. Rock legend Elvis Costello has done a lot of acoustic tours over the past decade so it’ll be nice to see him play the classics with a full band. And you can’t beat Debbie Harry and company as an opener. BACKUP PLAN: Action Beat, Gritos, Binge @ Whistle Stop.

Saturday, Aug. 3

PLAN A: A.A. Bondy @ The Casbah. Check out this week’s feature on the elusive and mysterious A.A. Bondy, who just put out a challenging new album after an eight-year absence. PLAN B: Ötzi, Egrets On Ergot @ Bar Pink. Oakland trio Ötzi sound like Bikini Kill if that band had listened to Joy Division and The Cure on a loop. It’s abrasive, dark post-punk that’s filled with stark imagery and killer bass lines. BACKUP PLAN: Foxtide, Street Surfers, Lucas Stonehouse, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, Elisia Savoca @ Che Café Collective.

Sunday, Aug. 4

PLAN A: Rod Of Correction, Se Vende, Cabron, Stuntdouble & Tenshun, Palomino @ The Casbah. A night of punk and metal for a great cause. See this week’s Short List section for more information. PLAN B: “Weird Al” Yankovic @ San Diego Civic Theatre. Our editor has a soft spot for the polka-playing, song-spoofing parody singer. Check out this week’s Spotlight section for his loving tribute. BACKUP PLAN: God Module, Inva/ID, Aaimon @ Tower Bar.

Monday, Aug. 5

PLAN A: Flux Quartet @ White Box Live Arts. The music of this NYC-based string quartet can often sound cacophonous and improvised, but it’s also the type of music that listeners get lost in once they give themselves over. It’s beautiful and bizarre; discordant and delightful. BACKUP PLAN: Les Enfants, Sweet Tooth @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

PLAN A: Black Taffy, Mystery Cave @ Whistle Stop. We once described the music of Dallas-based producer Donovan Jones (aka Black Taffy) as sounding like “RZA huffed a bunch of ether and tried to score a Spaghetti Western.” We’ll stick by that, but it’s also hypnotizing, as evidenced by his latest LP, Elder Mantis. BACKUP PLAN: The Slow Kill, Chris Avetta Band, Latifahtron @ Soda Bar.