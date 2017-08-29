Frankie Cosmos, Thundercat and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Eddie Alcazar Thundercat

Wednesday, Aug. 30

PLAN A: Blu & Exile @ Observatory North Park. First of all, this show is only $5, which nullifies one excuse for not going. Second, Blu & Exile have been making some excellent, laid-back West Coast hip-hop for more than a decade so we’ll all definitely get more than our money’s worth. PLAN B: The Strawberry Moons, Miss Jupiter, Belladon @ Soda Bar. The Strawberry Moons are kind of an interesting group. They’re ostensibly a shoegaze/dream pop band, but there’s more than a little bit of good, old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll in what they do. Whatever it is, I like it. BACKUP PLAN: Dark Thirty, Modern Me, Sweet Myths @ The Casbah.

Thursday, Aug. 31

PLAN A: The Fresh & Onlys, US Underground, Keepers @ SPACE. Bay Area psychedelic rockers The Fresh & Onlys have that perfect balance between throwback jangle, fiery garage rock and effects-laden weirdness. And better yet, their songs are much stronger than most of the current crop of garage rockers, with just the right amount of weird. PLAN B: Mrs. Henry, Bad Vibes, Le Ra, Dream Burglar, DJ Lexicon Devil @ The Casbah. Four great local bands on a Thursday night? Kind of hard to pass up if you ask me, and make sure to catch Dream Burglar in the Atari Lounge between sets. BACKUP PLAN: The Pharcyde @ Observatory North Park.

Friday, Sept. 1

PLAN A: Thundercat, PBDY @ Observatory North Park. First and foremost, Thundercat is a monstrous bass player, with the kind of technical skill and playful abilities that make all of his songs seem impossible to replicate. Plus, they’re super catchy and have a good sense of humor at that. PLAN B: Todd Rundgren, Gary Wilson and the Blind Dates @ Music Box. Todd Rundgren’s had a hell of a career, from power pop to strange conceptual prog on up to a new album that harshly critiques our president. He’s a bit of a musical changeling so this should be a memorable show. BACKUP PLAN: Drab Majesty, Second Still, The Victoriana @ SPACE.

Saturday, Sept. 2

PLAN A: Frankie Cosmos, iji, Nancy Sin @ The Irenic. My favorite factoid about Frankie Cosmos is that they released an album called Jared Leto Can’t Read. Since then, however, they’ve graduated to sweetly melodic, albeit sophisticated indie pop that was good enough to get them a Sub Pop record deal. PLAN B: The Heavy Guilt, The Paragraphs, Cardinal Moon, Al Howard (spoken word) @ Soda Bar. The Heavy Guilt is officially back and with a new album on the way, there’s a good chance you’ll hear a good chunk of it at this show. Bonus: There will also be some poetry from Guilt percussionist/songwriter Al Howard. BACKUP PLAN: Warren G @ Observatory North Park.

Sunday, Sept. 3

PLAN A: Spotlights, The Anomaly, Micelves @ Soda Bar. Spotlights are a heavy, heavy band. Whether or not they’re a metal band is up for debate (they prefer “doomgaze”), but what I do know is that they balance their crushing intensity with dreamy vocals and unforgettable melodies.

Monday, Sept. 4

PLAN A: Netflix, Aspirin, Water @ Your House. It’s Labor Day, which means we’ve all earned some time on the couch, in front of the grill, or whatever. Basically, we’ve been partying all weekend and get an extra day to recover. Use it well. Or waste it. That’s fine too.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

PLAN A: Minus the Bear, Deap Vally @ Observatory North Park. I’ll admit I haven’t actually listened closely to the last couple Minus the Bear records, but they have a lot of good ones. They’re an excellent live band and sometimes that’s all the reason I need to see a show.