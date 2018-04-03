Frankie Cosmos, Underpass and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Loroto Productions Frankie Cosmos

Wednesday, April 4

PLAN A: Brian Fallon and the Howling Weather, Ruston Kelly @ Belly Up Tavern. Brian Fallon’s best known as the frontman of punk band The Gaslight Anthem, and his solo material sounds pretty much like The Gaslight Anthem. Which means it sounds like Bruce Springsteen. Which means I dig it.

Thursday, April 5

PLAN A: Snoop Dogg, Warren G @ Observatory North Park. Hip-hop has been around long enough now that old-heads complaining about Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage will refer to the ‘90s as rap music’s peak. Despite the “old man yells at cloud” aspect of it, there’s some truth to it. Everybody can get down to some Snoop and Warren G.

Friday, April 6

PLAN A: Underpass, The Victoriana, Deaf Dance, DJ Jon Blaj @ Whistle Stop. Underpass is a gloomy post-punk band that’s heavily influenced by bands such as The Cure and The Chameleons. In other words: Goth. Automatic Plan A. PLAN B: Agent Orange, Social Spit, Grids @ The Casbah. I respect punks that can still make a ruckus after more than three decades, and Agent Orange’s style of punchy Southern California punk hasn’t lost its freshness since the early ‘80s. BACKUP PLAN: Ruines ov Abaddon, Beekeeper, Infinite Death, Theosis @ The Merrow.

Saturday, April 7

PLAN A: Possible Man With A Possible Gun, Clay Rendering, Hexa, DJ Camilla Robina @ Helmuth Projects. I recently read a hot take about how the perfect live set is 20 minutes long, which I’m not sure I agree with. Possible Man With A Possible Gun—featuring members of Hours and Bleak Skies—have a set that’s a little longer than that, but it’s only one composition. Get comfortable. PLAN B: Courtney Marie Andrews, Olivia Kaplan @ Soda Bar. Courtney Marie Andrews has been making country-tinged rock and folk music since she was 18 years old, and it’s all quite good. Her style is soulful and affecting in the tradition of Lucinda Williams and Emmylou Harris, with a little bit of rough, rock ‘n’ roll grit when necessary. BACKUP PLAN: J.D. Wilkes and Legendary Shack Shakers Unplugged, Scott H. Biram, Low Volts @ The Casbah.

Sunday, April 8

PLAN A: Prong, Powerflo, Cutthroat, Sifting, Sangre @ Brick by Brick. I’m impressed that Prong have lasted this long, but there’s something badass about their mix of thrash metal riffs and grooves. They are, admittedly, progenitors of nu-metal, but I’m willing to forgive that on the basis of albums like 1994’s Cleansing. PLAN B: Sloth & Turtle, Wine, Nicely @ Soda Bar. Every band throughout history that’s combined intricate rhythms with technical instrumentation has always hated being called “math rock.” But that’s essentially what Slot & Turtle play: virtuosic indie rock by nerdy dudes who probably spent months on their finger-tapping technique. And it’s really good.

Monday, April 9

PLAN A: Soccer Mommy, Madeleine Kenney @ Soda Bar. Read my feature this week on Sophie Allison, aka Soccer Mommy, whose new album Clean is a high water mark for indie rock this year. It’s catchy pop music with some heavy emotional wreckage. BACKUP PLAN: Matt & Kim, Cruisr, TWINKIDS @ Observatory North Park.

Tuesday, April 10

PLAN A: Frankie Cosmos, Ian Sweet, Lomelda @ Queen Bee’s. Greta Kline has released dozens of short, lo-fi recordings on Bandcamp under the name Frankie Cosmos. Start with the band’s newly released Vessel, as it’s a more fully realized indie pop record that showcases the strengths of the entire group. BACKUP PLAN: Kweku Collins, Dani Bell and the Tarantist @ The Casbah.