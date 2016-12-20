George Clinton, Hideout and more San Diego concerts

× Expand George Clinton

Wednesday, Dec. 21

PLAN A: Manual Scan, Los Fantasmas @ The Casbah. If there are any bands in San Diego that have been around as long as Manual Scan, there sure aren't many of them. Formed in 1981, the group has gone through a lot of different members, but they're still playing charged-up mod garage rock, with a special show just in time for the holidays.

Thursday, Dec. 22

PLAN A: Thee Commons, La Diabla, Air Nandez @ Blonde. Thee Commons are a self-described "psychedelic cumbia punk" band, and that's a pretty phenomenal combination of sounds. And accurate, for that matter. The L.A. group uses cumbia rhythms as a foundation for trippy garage rock tunes, and it pretty much rules. PLAN B: Fishbone, The Aggrolites @ Belly Up Tavern. Fishbone has a diverse catalog that's found them covering a broad spectrum of styles, from their early ska tracks like "Party at Ground Zero" to their more experimental funk metal records in the late '80s and early '90s. Granted, it's been a while since they've released anything new, but their discography goes deep. BACKUP PLAN: Ziggy Shuffledust and the Spiders from Mars, Ariel Levine @ The Casbah.

Friday, Dec. 23

PLAN A: Hideout, The Gloomies, Body Song, John the Baptist @ Soda Bar. Hideout, which comprises members that live in both San Diego and New York, don't play that many shows because of their decentralized personnel. They're releasing a new album soon so you're likely to hear some new stuff. Get there early to catch new band Body Song, featuring ex-members of Cuckoo Chaos. PLAN B: El Vez Merry Mexmas, The Bassics, Pony Death Ride @ The Casbah. El Vez's annual Christmas show is a holiday tradition in San Diego. He's recorded more than his share of holiday classics (with his own witty spin) and he's brought along good company: new mods The Bassics and comedy-music duo Pony Death Ride.

Saturday, Dec. 24

PLAN A: Sweater Beats, Different Sleep @ Bang Bang. Here's the deal: It's Christmas Eve. I'm of a mind to just tell you to lay low and enjoy the holiday weekend. But if you absolutely can't stop yourself from going out, soak in Sweater Beats' R&B-tinged electro and knock back some spiked egg nog. Don't forget the Christmas sweater.

Sunday, Dec. 25

PLAN A: Roast Beast, Mulled Wine, Mirth, Merriment @ Your House. You're not going out on Christmas. Most of the clubs are closed, and you're better off spending some time with the family, gnawing on a plump Christmas goose and exchanging gifts. And maybe taking a nice, long nap.

Monday, Dec. 26

PLAN A: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic @ Observatory North Park. It might not technically be a funky Christmas, but a day late isn't so bad. After spending time with the fam, bring your ass down to groove to the legendary funk pioneer and his spaceship full of jams. PLAN B: Amigo, Stokka, Monolith @ The Casbah. Or perhaps you prefer big, heavy and psychedelic guitars, in which case the cosmic thunder of Amigo should satiate your thirst for otherworldly stoner rock nicely.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

PLAN A: Henry Rollins @ Observatory North Park. Read Scott McDonald's feature this month on the former vocalist for Black Flag and Rollins Band, as well as the host of a weekly radio show on KCRW. He's doing spoken word performances these days, but anyone who's listened to his archival readings, like Get In the Van, knows that his spoken material is just as entertaining as his singing and screaming.