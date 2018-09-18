Grizzly Bear, Hazel English and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Greyson MacAlpine Hazel English

Wednesday, Sept. 19

PLAN A: Eskimo Bros., Those Darn Gnomes, Sword2Saber, Mathias Kruse, Tall Can @ SPACE. This show, dubbed “Snails In Space,” features a lineup of local DJs and emcees participating in a noisy, experimental rap show that promises “David Lynch brothel vibes only.” I have no idea how that plays out, but it sounds amazing. BACKUP PLAN: Justin Linn and the Rotations, Free Paintings, The Rogue Pilots @ The Casbah.

Thursday, Sept. 20

PLAN A: Chvrches, Lo Moon @ Open Air Theatre. Glasgow’s Chvrches have released three albums’ worth of tuneful, richly produced synth-pop, and I’m a sucker for it. It’s a big sound, and naturally they’ll be bringing it to a big venue. PLAN B: Thrice, The Bronx, Teenage Wrist @ House of Blues. Emo and post-hardcore have aged a lot better than I expected. Here I am in 2018 and I’m surprised to be enjoying a Thrice album. I’m not surprised, however, every time I end up loving a new album by The Bronx, who play before them.

Friday, Sept. 21

PLAN A: Hazel English, The Havnauts, Battery Point @ Soda Bar. Hazel English’s music is a little bit twee, a little bit dream-pop, not unlike her labelmates, Alvvays. It’s gloomy, gorgeous music that’s super infectious. Make it early for two great local bands, The Havnauts and Battery Point.

Saturday, Sept. 22

PLAN A: Nothing, Culture Abuse, Big Bite, Smut @ Soda Bar. Last week I wrote about dark shoegazers Nothing, whose new album Dance On the Blacktop is the most melancholy way a band could possibly rock out. Fans of moody music with lots of loud guitars shouldn’t miss out. PLAN B: Captured by Robots, Fermentor, Corpsemaker @ Brick by Brick. For those who aren’t familiar, Captured by Robots is a metal band revolving around the concept of a group of robots who make their enslaved human perform grindcore with them. It’s absurd, but it’s a fun show. BACKUP PLAN: Schizophonics Soul Revue, The Magnificent with Mighty Manfred, Ron & The Reapers @ The Casbah.

Sunday, Sept. 23

PLAN A: Eleanor Friedberger, Pill @ The Casbah. Our web editor Ryan Bradford gave Eleanor Friedberger his endorsement in this week’s Spotlight column, and I second the motion. I also give my endorsement to Pill, a Brooklyn band that blends dark post-punk with lots of noisy, no wave saxophone. PLAN B: Eleven Pond, Fossil Arms, Post Tropic DJs @ SPACE. Eleven Pond is an American post-punk group who had a comeback of sorts when their single “Watching Trees” was released on some minimal wave compilations a few years back. Their dark, synth-heavy sound is super cool, the kind of thing that a goth listener like myself easily takes to.

Monday, Sept. 24

PLAN A: Grizzly Bear, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith @ Observatory North Park. I’m pretty sure I was at the last show Grizzly Bear played in San Diego, which was in 2009. And they were outstanding. So it’s well past time for the band—whose new album, Painted Ruins, is great—to make their return. PLAN B: Liz Phair, Speedy Ortiz @ Belly Up Tavern. I have a confession: I’ve never been the biggest fan of Exile In Guyville. However, I do think Liz Phair’s written her share of really good songs, like “Stratford-on-Guy” and “Supernova,” and I don’t doubt this will be a great show. BACKUP PLAN: Woe, WVRM, Necrochamber @ SPACE.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

PLAN A: First Aid Kit, Julia Jacklin @ Observatory North Park. Read my feature this week on First Aid Kit, a pair of Swedish sisters who have released a handful of really excellent folk/alt-country albums. Their new album Ruins is quite good, especially standout track “Rebel Heart,” which I’ve been playing a lot since it was released in February. PLAN B: Amorphis, Dark Tranquility, Moonspell, Omnium Gatherum, Convent @ Brick by Brick. Finnish band Amorphis set a new standard for melodic death metal in the ’90s, with a sound at once epic, heavy and accessible. And latest album Queen of Time is no exception. BACKUP PLAN: U-God, Parker + Evolve, Tulengua @ Soda Bar.