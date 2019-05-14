Hana Vu, Santigold and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Alexandra Adcock Hana Vu

Wednesday, May 15

PLAN A: Santigold, Amada Blank @ House of Blues. It’s nuts to think that Santigold’s self-titled debut came out over 10 years ago. Her current tour is celebrating this fact, so expect to hear classic jams like “L.E.S. Artistes” and “Unstoppable.” BACKUP PLAN: The Moondoggies, Kaylee Cole, Titus Haug @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, May 16

PLAN A: Boogie, KB Devaughn, R I L E Y @ Music Box. Not to be confused with Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Compton MC Boogie is great at traversing between lit bangers (“Oh My”) and affecting seriousness (“Nigga Needs”). His new LP, Everything’s for Sale, is a nice mix of both. PLAN B: The Velveteins, Miles Bandit, Shindigs @ The Che Café Collective. The Velveteins are what happens when three Canadian kids (Edmonton, to be exact) attempt to play garagey surf-pop. The result is surprisingly lovely. BACKUP PLAN: All Your Sisters, Terminal A, Blood Ponies @ SPACE.

Friday, May 17

PLAN A: Hana Vu, Katzù Oso @ The Loft at UCSD. It would be an understatement to call Hana Vu a prodigy. Her voice and musical skills are well beyond her 17 years, and one listen to the gorgeous “426” and the moody kiss-off jam “Shallow,” and we’re sure you’ll agree. PLAN B: OHCULT, The Gay Agenda, Secret Fun Club @ Black Cat Bar. Check out Ryan Bradford’s review of these local thrashers, who he called “the soundtrack to whiplash.” BACKUP PLAN: Dark Funeral, Belphegor, Incantation, Hate, Vale of Pnath, and Nightmarer @ Brick By Brick.

Saturday, May 18

PLAN A: Brigid Dawson, Dynasty Handbag, Baby Bushka, and more @ A SHIP IN THE WOODS. A bunch of women-led bands for a good cause. See this week’s Short List section for more on this event. PLAN B: Diners, Neutral Shirt, Dnll, Good Time Girl @ San Diego Content Partners. Tyler Broderick (aka Diners) is crafting beautiful, melancholy pop songs in the vein of The Moldy Peaches and Daniel Johnston. “Fifteen on a Skateboard” could possibly be the prettiest thing we’ve heard in a while. BACKUP PLAN: Trouble in the Wind, Jonny Wagon and the Tennessee Sons, Creston Lione, NATO @ The Casbah.

Sunday, May 19

PLAN A: Nakatani Gong Orchestra @ Bread & Salt. Check out Peter Holslin’s piece on Japanese percussionist Tatsuya Nakatani. This show is going to be out there. PLAN B: Ryan Pollie, Will Fox @ Whistle Stop. Formerly known as Los Angeles Police Department, Ryan Pollie specializes in DIY pop that’s big on hooks and melancholy. He’s thankfully going by his real name now and his recent singles, such as “Raincoat” and the country-tinged “Get Better Soon,” are some of the best songs we’ve heard from him yet. BACKUP PLAN: Matador, Raito @ Quartyard.

Monday, May 20

PLAN A: Hexa, John Errol, E.s.t @ The Casbah. Hexa is one of the darkest, coolest, bad-assest bands in all the land. They melt faces and eat the remains. We’re pretty sure they’re witches and their spells are their gothy, Nick Cave-style rock songs. BACKUP PLAN: Johnny Marr @ House of Blues.

Tuesday, May 21

PLAN A: Geographer, Manatee Commune @ The Casbah. For over a decade, Mike Deni has been busting out bleepy synth-pop under the name Geographer. And while the project may have an electronic heart, Deni’s latest release, Alone Time, is filled with plaintive bellows from the depths of the human soul. PLAN B: Black Taffy, Matthewdavid, Mystery Cave @ Soda Bar. The music of Dallas producer Donovan Jones, who goes by Black Taffy, sounds like the RZA huffed a bunch of ether and tried to score a Spaghetti Western. Trippy, mind-altering beats that pairs well with the strain of your choice. BACKUP PLAN: Skeletonwitch, Soft Kill, Wiegedood, Portrayal, Of Guilt @ Brick by Brick.