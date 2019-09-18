Hatchie, Blackalicious and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Only Todd Hatchie

Wednesday, Sept. 18

PLAN A: The Selecter, Unsteady, DJ Rhoda Dakar @ The Casbah. The Selecter are not only one of the originators of two-tone ska, but they were one of the few woman-fronted ska bands in the ‘80s. Grab your black coat, white shoes and black hat and pickituppickituppickitup (your ass off the couch, that is) to see these innovative pioneers. BACKUP PLAN: Bob Weir @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay.

Thursday, Sept. 19

PLAN A: Yo La Tengo @ David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre. So, this is really cool: Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sam Green is presenting a “live documentary” about Buminster Fuller, inventor of the geodesic dome (the structural design made famous by Epcot Center’s Spaceship Earth’s), and perennial indie royalty Yo La Tengo will perform an original score during the performance. No heart nor mind will leave untouched. PLAN B: The Regrettes and Greer @ Music Box. I don’t know if any of The Regrettes are legally old enough to vote, but their songs are wittier and smarter than just about any pop-punk band right now. See them tonight before they get mega huge. BACKUP PLAN: Yungblud and MISSIO @ The Observatory.

Friday, Sept. 20

PLAN A: Hatchie, Orchin, Language of Flowers @ Soda Bar. A little dose of dream pop goes a long way to cure the summer doldrums, and Hatchie’s music is like sinking into a sweetened cold brew. Think Mazzy Star mixed with a little bit of late-’90s pop—it’s both sad and catchy. The perfect soundtrack for writing in a felt-covered diary. PLAN B: Vertigoat, TOME, Birth Waters, Endless Nameless @ Tower Bar. There should be a disclaimer on this show that says “Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter.” There are a lot of heavy bruisers here, but Vertigoat is the perfect storm of doom, death metal and hardcore. Theirs is the type of music that makes God cry (in a good way). BACKUP PLAN: Lenny Kravitz and his dong @ San Diego Civic Theatre.

Saturday, Sept. 21

PLAN A: Tijuana Panthers, No Age, The Hurricanes, Mu$ty BoYz @ The Observatory. Tijuana Panthers epitomize the sound of Southern California. Their sun-baked, lo-fi rock is the soundtrack to sitting on a porch, drinking cheap beer and feeling totally content. Plus, No Age continues to amaze after breathing new life into punk in the late 2000s, and last year’s Snares Like a Haircut is their best album since Nouns. PLAN B: Guttermouth, Toxic Energy, Bossfight, War Fever @ Soda Bar. Anyone who has ever listened to a Punk-O-Rama compilation knows Guttermouth. Even though they play catchy pop-punk like Blink-182, Guttermouth never cleaned up their act. This show is for degenerates only. BACKUP PLAN: Buck-O-Nine @ Adams Ave Street Fair.

Sunday, Sept. 22

PLAN A: Night Moves and Well Well Well @ Soda Bar. Dreamy, electro-tinged rock (with maybe just a touch of yacht rock?) seems like the perfect way to wrap up the weekend. Kinda sexy, kinda sad—listening to Night Moves is like drinking three glasses of white wine while looking at yourself in the mirror, and thinking “Damn. Still got it.” BACKUP PLAN: I am and No Zodiac @ Brick By Brick.

Monday, Sept. 23

PLAN A: Giuda and WIDOWS @ The Casbah. The ’70s were perhaps the greatest decade. The movies, the music, the hair styles. Giuda makes the type of throwback ’70s hard rock reminiscent of Thin Lizzy and KISS, and it’s awesome. Maybe get a blowout or your hair feathered before the show. BACKUP PLAN: Kendra Morris, Julia Haltigan, Dj Profile @ Soda Bar

Tuesday, Sept. 24

PLAN A: Blackalicious, Roots & Tings, The Elephants In The Room, Bukue One @ The Casbah. Blackalicious—known for pioneering indie rap and their insanely rapid lyrical styles—are one of the most inspirational hip-hop acts. Plus, this year marks the 20th anniversary of their debut album Nia, so get your ass to The Casbah and see these legends do a victory lap. BACKUP PLAN: The Strawberry Moons, Stephanie Brown & The Surrealistics and Electric Mud.