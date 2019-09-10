Hexa, Forest Grove and more San Diego Concerts

× Expand Photo by Christina Liu / @thelonelyeyelid Forest Grove

Wednesday, Sept. 11

PLAN A: DAISY, The Havnauts and Natalie Green @ Soda Bar. Los Angeles band DAISY veer between lively punk and sweet, chill R&B, often within a single song. As oxymoronic as that description sounds, the end result is fucking sweet. Anyone who’s ever wanted to start a gentle mosh pit at a piano bar should not miss this. BACKUP PLAN: The Dave Gleason Trio @ The Casbah.

Thursday, Sept. 12

PLAN A: Hexa, MIRSY @ Whistle Stop. This is the release party for Hexa’s new album Sigil Sine, and there really aren’t enough good things to say about the record. It’s at once a victory lap and monument of ambition for San Diego’s purveyors of psychedelic goth. Frontwoman Carrie Gillespie Feller—one of this city’s hardest working musicians—will also be celebrating her birthday, and I can’t think of a better gift to her than all of us buying Hexa’s new album. PLAN B: Jay Som @ Che Café Collective. Anak Ko, the second album by Jay Som, is one of this year’s best albums. It’s the perfect mix of dreamy/sad pop for those wishing the Cure would put out more songs like “Plainsong.” BACKUP PLAN: The Jacks, The Frets and MDRN HSTRY @ The Casbah.

Friday, Sept. 13

PLAN A: OhCult, Doc Hammer, Forest Grove, Modern Love and Missing Limbs @ Tower Bar. There are a lot of fantastic, hard-rocking bands on this bill, namely Forest Grove. I just can’t get enough of their goth-tinged thrash/punk. I’d say that a band like Forest Grove only comes around once in a lifetime, so you should probably see them before they blow up (Caveat: I play drums in Forest Grove). PLAN A2: Secret Fun Club, Blood Ponies, D.Wrex and Helixhand @ Soda Bar. Oh boy, this is Awkward™: Blood Ponies is former CityBeat music editor Jeff Terich’s band, and they’re prepping to release their fantastic new album, yet this puts you at odds tonight as to which music writer you love more. PLAN A3: Volar Records 10YR party: Cat Scan, Susan and Therapy @ Whistle Stop.

Saturday, Sept. 14

PLAN A: Air Supply @ Pechanga Resort & Casino. I got really excited when I saw this listing because I briefly got Air Supply confused with Sophia Coppola’s favorite band Air. Once I realized my error, I felt deep shame, because Air Supply rules. Break out the sailor hat and boat shoes for this one. BACKUP PLAN: KAABOO Festival 2019 @ Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Sunday, Sept. 15

PLAN A: Ex Hex and Seth Bogart (of Hunx and His Punx) @ The Casbah. Ex Hex put out their phenomenal second album, It’s Real, this year—a record that finds singer/guitarist Mary Timony refining her ‘70s-style garage rock that made their first album such a standout. This is the kind of music that would sound right at home on the Dazed and Confused soundtrack. PLAN B: Gutter Demons, The Strikers and Busted Coffins @ Soda Bar. I just have to look at Gutter Demons’ pompadours to know they play psychobilly. Is their stand-up bass also shaped like a coffin? Who knows! Who cares?! This show will be fun regardless. BACKUP PLAN: KAABOO Festival 2019 @ Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Monday, Sept. 16

PLAN A: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and Johnny Tarr Quartet @ The Casbah. I’m stoked about all the soul jazz that’s making waves right now. Devlon Lammarr’s music is somehow both manic and smooth—sort of like if Khruangbin made music that didn’t make you fall asleep. (jk Khruangbin, I still love you). BACKUP PLAN: Totenwald @ Whistle Stop.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

PLAN A: The Mountain Goats and Lydia Loveless @ House of Blues. To be honest, I’ve never really gotten into The Mountain Goats, but only because they have such a large catalog that it’s almost overwhelming for newbies. That said, I have a lot respect frontman John Darnielle’s uncompromising devotion to literate nerdiness (Mountain Goats’ new album is loosely based on Dungeons and Dragons, for instance). It’s as if Darnielle heard someone say The Decemberists are the nerdiest band and said “hold my beer.” BACKUP PLAN: Doobie Brothers @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay.