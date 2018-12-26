Hideout, Los Lobos and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Scarlett Stephenson-Connelly Hideout

Wednesday, Dec. 26

PLAN A: The Havnauts, Giveaway, Nancy Sin @ Soda Bar. The Havnauts made our list of the best local albums of the year, but show up early for Giveaway. Despite having an ungoogleable name, they’re a really cool band who’s fronted by visual artist, poet and all-around awesome creative Lora Mathis. We saw them open for Tacocat at The Casbah and they were super rad. BACKUP PLAN: It’s the day after Christmas so, uh… eat leftovers?

Thursday, Dec. 27

PLAN A: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, DJ Z-Trip @ Belly Up Tavern. Saxophonist and vocalist Karl Denson is local royalty for having founded The Greyboy Allstars, as well as for being the touring saxophonist in a little-known British band named… what were they called again?... oh, yeah, The Rolling Stones. Anyway, Tiny Universe is Denson’s soul and funk project, and they always put on a great show. BACKUP PLAN: Sol Orchid, The Values @ Soda Bar.

Friday, Dec. 28

PLAN A: Hideout, The Gloomies, Heavy Hawaii @ Soda Bar. Another great lineup of San Diego bands. Well, kinda. Hideout are technically from New York City, but have their roots here. The co-ed duo specializes in pleasant, singer/songwriter bops that should appeal to fans of The New Pornographers and Daughter. Local weirdos The Gloomies and Heavy Hawaii round out a solid night of music. BACKUP PLAN: Of Ennui, Con-tact, Hours @ Black Cat Bar.

Saturday, Dec. 29

PLAN A, PART 1: Shawn P. Rohlf @ Whistle Stop. Local Americana artist Shawn Rohlf is one of the more underappreciated artists in town. Plus, this is a happy hour performance, which leaves plenty of time to get to… PLAN A, PART 2: Keepers, Sixes @ Soda Bar. The local noise-punkers are releasing their self-titled debut album on this night and it’s a doozey. Twelve blistering tracks of distortion, sick bass lines and vocals that sound like they’re being bellowed from the bottom of a mine. PLAN B: X, Los Lobos @ The Observatory North Park. The fact that these two legendary Los Angeles bands are playing together on the same bill is usually enough to warrant a Plan A, but they’re also playing on Sunday so we’re going to let Keepers have this night. BACKUP PLAN: Get Back Loretta, The Heavy Guilt, Shane Hall, Nena Anderson @ The Casbah.

Sunday, Dec. 30

PLAN A: X, Los Lobos @ The Observatory North Park. These bands should need no introduction, but just in case, X is the iconic first-wave punk band behind the classic albums Los Angeles and Wild Gift. Los Lobos has been active since the ’70s and specialize in an almost indefinable mix of traditional Latin music and rock. A perfect show to end the weekend. PLAN B: The Great Electric Quest, The Bassics, The Petty Saints, The Oxen @ The Casbah. This is quite an eclectic lineup. There’s some Brit-pop and fist-pumping punk, but what to say about The Great Electric Quest? Epic, classic metal that deals in “cavemen, interstellar aliens, Egyptian deities and temptress women.” Yes, it’s silly, but it’s also awesome. BACKUP PLAN: John Legend @ San Diego Civic Theatre.

Monday, Dec. 31

PLAN A: ‘Redwoods Revue’ w/ The Midnight Pine, Dani Bell and the Tarantist, Cardinal Moon, Birdy Bardot @ Loews Coronado Bay Resort. Hopefully readers caught our last issue where we previewed the cool live music happenings on New Year’s Eve. If not, this show, which features the entire Redwoods Music roster, is probably our favorite. Not a bad band on the whole bill. PLAN B: ‘Euphoric Haze’ w/ Lady Dottie & the Diamonds, Mrs. Henry, The Rollers, Creature and the Woods and more @ The Lafayette Hotel. There will be three different ’60s-themed rooms of music at this hotel party and the mostly local bands on the bill are definitely fitting for the theme. BACKUP PLAN: ‘La Escalera’ w/ Civil War Rust, Mercy Music Band, Jennie Cotteril & Stacey Dee and more @ Tower Bar.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

PLAN A: Keith Sweaty, Shamanest, Lorna Dune Auz Fontaine, Mystery Cave, Bruin @ Bar Pink. If you’re not completely hungover, this is a solid lineup of fun and experimental bands and artists. Otherwise… BACKUP PLAN: Netflix and chill. That’s not code for sex. Like, for real.