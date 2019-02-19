Houses, Joy Williams and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Matthew Dillon Cohen Houses

Wednesday, Feb. 20

PLAN A: Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, Necrot, Blood Incantation @ The Observatory North Park. It probably goes without saying that Cannibal Corpse’s music is not for everyone. After all, a critic once described their music as “if vomit were a movie, this would be the soundtrack.” But we’re talking about one of the pioneering bands of death metal and we defy anyone not to have the compulsion to headbang to “Hammer Smashed Face.” PLAN B: Nexus 4000, Fistfights with Wolves @ Whistle Stop. Nexus 4000 is very interesting. They specialize in that weird hybrid of jazz fusion and prog-rock that bespectacled dudes geeked out over in the ’70s. Think highly technical, almost psychedelic jams that are played to blow minds. BACKUP PLAN: Spear of Destiny, DJs Vaughn Avakian, Javi Nunez, Camilla Robina @ The Casbah.

Thursday, Feb. 21

PLAN A: Houses @ Soda Bar. The duo of Dexter Tortoriello and Megan Messina were all the buzz back in the late ’00s for their dreamy chill-wave, but we haven’t heard much from them since 2013’s stark, experimental and highly underrated A Quiet Darkness. Now they’re back with a new EP and a brightened, poppy sound, but who’s to say they won’t take another break so see ‘em while you can. PLAN B: KOLARS, Alex Lilly, Seabase @ The Casbah. KOLARS are fun with their cutesy blues-pop, but we’re going to this free show for Alex Lilly, who is making some killer, synth-driven avant-pop that fans of St. Vincent and Janelle Monáe will appreciate. BACKUP PLAN: Justin Timberlake @ Pechanga Arena.

Friday, Feb. 22

PLAN A: The Black Queen, KANGA, Uniform @ Brick By Brick. Folks who miss the early days of industrial music (back when you could actually dance to it) should definitely check out The Black Queen. Kind of a goofy name, but it’s melodic, modulating synth music from some dudes who used to play in Dillinger Escape Plan and Nine Inch Nails. PLAN B: AURORA, Talos and Kingsbury @ The Observatory North Park. Norwegian artist AURORA has some soaring, orchestral pop songs and an angelic voice to match. Her live show is truly an experience. BACKUP PLAN: Serengeti, Dre Trav, PVC, Tenshun @ SPACE.

Saturday, Feb. 23

PLAN A: ‘Slow Death IV’ w/ Hong Kong Fuck You, The Sorcerer Family, and more @ The FRONT Arte Cultura. A cool lineup of bands from the weirdos over at Stay Strange. See this week’s Locals Only section for more info. PLAN B: Lords of Acid, Orgy, The Genitortures, Gabriel and the Apocalypse, Little Miss Nasty @ Brick By Brick. Readers hopefully caught our feature on The Genitorturers a few weeks ago. They specialize in highly sexualized industrial-punk with a body-positive, LGBTQ-friendly message. BACKUP PLAN: The Joshua White Trio +2 @ Dizzy’s.

Sunday, Feb. 24

PLAN A: Crumb, Video Age, Shindigs @ The Irenic. There’s not a bad band on this lineup. Video Age and Shindigs both specialize in dreamy, lo-fi indie-pop, but it’s the headliner we’re most excited about. The NYC-based youngsters in Crumb are putting out some of the best slacker-friendly psych-pop we’ve heard in a while. PLAN B: Un, Body Void, Garth Algar, Abyssal @ SPACE. We only recently learned that there’s a subgenre of doom metal called “funeral doom,” which… like… JFC! An entire category that takes an already dark AF genre and combines it with funeral dirges? That being said, Seattle-based band Un exemplifies the genre perfectly. It’s dinnertime music for orcs while cooking hobbits over the fires of Mordor. BACKUP PLAN: MDRN History, Belladon, The Lucy Ring @ The Casbah.

Monday, Feb. 25

PLAN A: Graveyard Witch, Supra Summus, Death Boys @ The Casbah. A night of some solid local metal bands. Graveyard Witch (how was this name not already taken?) has an old-school, Mötley Crüe vibe to them, especially on tracks like “Rude Awakening” and “Anarchy.” Cause you can never have enough songs about anarchy. BACKUP PLAN: Malachi Henry and the Lights, The Jankeys, Blazing Jane @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

PLAN A: Joy Williams, Anthony da Costa @ Belly Up Tavern. Some will remember Williams as one-half of The Civil Wars, but her solo material is just as impressive. New songs such as “Front Porch” and “The Trouble With Wanting” are exemplary examples of an artist mining pop hooks in otherwise plaintive country ballads. PLAN B: ‘DJ Artistic’s Hip Hop Battle Bot’ @ The Casbah. Go support local hip hop. Just do it. BACKUP PLAN: Robert DeLong, Morgxn @ Music Box.