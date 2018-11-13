Ian Sweet, Yndi Staghorn and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Kelsey Hart Ian Sweet

Wednesday, Nov. 14

PLAN A: Mutual Benefit, GABI @ Soda Bar. Known for his soothing voice and acoustic ballads that incorporate symphonic and electronic textures, Jordan Lee has been playing music as Mutual Benefit for nearly a decade. The new album, Thunder Follows the Light, keeps with the formula, while also dealing in serious topics. This will be a good, albeit heavy show. BACKUP PLAN: Maria de Barros @ The Loft at UCSD.

Thursday, Nov. 15

PLAN A: Shane Hall, Well Well Well, Boychick @ The Casbah. Hall specializes in that soulful blend of R&B and blues that’s perfect for lovemaking or grooving around the house solo. This is the type of show you’ll want to being a date to. BACKUP PLAN: Graeme James, Joshua Hyslop @ Museum of Making Music.

Friday, Nov. 16

PLAN A: Tokyo Police Club, Fleece @ The Casbah. A Lesson in Crime, TPC’s 2006 breakthrough, was a brazen, post-punk kick to the shins. The recently released TPC is a bit more nuanced and a bit more grown-up, but songs such as “DLTFWYH” and “Can’t Stay Here” prove they can still rock while also aging gracefully. PLAN B: Nebula Drag, Doc Hammer @ Soda Bar. This is a dual release show for Nebula Drag’s new album and a wet-hop beer collaboration with Nickel Beer Co. called Nebula Red IPA, which will only be available on this night. So drink up and enjoy the band’s self-described “psycho-delic space-rock.” BACKUP PLAN: Fister, SIXES, Ilsa @ SPACE.

Saturday, Nov. 17

PLAN A: This Will Destroy You, Clarice Jensen @ Brick by Brick. Those who missed This Will Destroy You’s 2006 instrumental masterpiece, Young Mountain, should seek it out immediately. The group’s two new albums (New Others Part One and Part Two) prove they haven’t strayed too far from the epic, atmospheric post-rock formula that made them buzz-worthy in the first place. PLAN B: The Helio Sequence, Strawberry Mountain @ The Casbah. Beaverton, Oregon duo, The Helio Sequence, have been crafting pleasant indie rock for nearly 20 years. Their 2008 masterpiece, Keep Your Eyes Ahead, still sounds as fresh as ever (“Lately” and “Shed Your Love” are the the break-up anthems you need in your life right now). The band celebrated this with a 10th anniversary reissue so expect a set heavy with Eyes Ahead songs. BACKUP PLAN: Blockhead, Yppah, Arms and Sleepers @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, Nov. 18

PLAN A: Yndi Halda, Staghorn @ Soda Bar. In so many ways, Yndi Halda’s cinematic post-rock is the perfect Sunday night soundtrack. The (mostly) instrumental band from Canterbury, England specialize in glacially-paced build-ups that eventually result in cathartic explosions of sound. Even the band’s name is Norse for “enjoy eternal bliss” so that should be an indicator right there. PLAN B: Sontag Shogun, Booker Stardrum, Rose World, Peymaar @ TBA. Speaking of atmospheric music, the NYC/Montral trio Sontag Shogun lean more on the eerie, droning side of things, but it’s still centered on Ian Temple’s stark piano playing. Smoke something good and get lost in it. Oh, but if you want to go to this show, you’ll have to RSVP on Facebook or the website to get location. Cool kids only. No narcs. BACKUP PLAN: Southern Culture on the Skids, Thee Allyrgic Reaction @ The Casbah.

Monday, Nov. 19

PLAN A: Steady Holiday, Tomemitsu @ The Casbah. L.A.-based Andrea Babinski (aka Steady Holiday) makes music perfect for steamy thriller movies or, at the least, a murder mystery dinner party. Her understated vocals and noir-like instrumentation sets a mood. What kind of mood that is really depends on who you are as a person. PLAN B: Battery Point, KAN-KAN, dnll, Cold Juice @ Soda Bar. Battery Point are that rare breed of local band that channel their Brit-pop influences into something both catchy and original.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

PLAN A: Ian Sweet, Young Jesus @ Soda Bar. Ian Sweet’s Crush Crusher is likely to be one of our favorite albums of the year. Filled with bombastic, guitar-heavy ballads and frontwoman Jilian Medford’s anxiety-ridden (but nonetheless powerful) vocals, this is the type of music that’s made for rock clubs, but don’t be surprised if she’s playing larger venues this time next year. BACKUP PLAN: Fairplay, The Powerballs, Wicked Echoes @ The Casbah.