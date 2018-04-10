Ibeyi, Bilal and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Amber Mahoney Ibeyi

Wednesday, April 11

PLAN A: Bilal, Rebecca Jade and the Cold Fact @ Music Box. Bilal doesn’t generally get the kind of critical attention that artists such as D’Angelo or Maxwell do, but the dude still has some similarly strong R&B chops. His most recent album In Another Life was a slept-on psychedelic soul gem. BACKUP PLAN: The Night Howls, Imagery Machine, Future Human @ The Casbah.

Thursday, April 12

PLAN A: 2manydjs @ Bang Bang. I very rarely put a DJ set in the coveted Plan A spot, but 2manydjs is a worthy exception. Better known as Belgian band Soulwax, 2manydjs is the group’s turntablist alter-ego, having helped pioneer mashups with their As Heard on Radio Soulwax series. PLAN B: Inspired and the Sleep, Grizzly Business, Strawberry Moons @ Belly Up Tavern. Readers of our recent Local Music Issue might have noticed that The Strawberry Moons were one of our ExtraSpecialGood picks this year. Get to this show early and catch them live along with a pair of other solid acts, both of whom started here in San Diego. BACKUP PLAN: Sacri Monti, Child, Bad Vibes @ The Casbah.

Friday, April 13

PLAN A: Whores, Helms Alee, Death Eyes @ The Casbah. This show is nothing but ass-kicking, eardrum-exploding noise rock, metal and punk, and it’ll be a super fun one. PLAN B: Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Syntax @ Soda Bar. Yamantaka // Sonic Titan are a Canadian band that blends a theatrical visual style with some pretty powerful art rock that they call “noh wave.” It’s trippy, heavy stuff and likely to be a spectacle.

Saturday, April 14

PLAN A: Miss New Buddha, Yazan, Hours, Bosswitch @ The Lazy Hummingbird. This is a show happening at a coffee and juice bar in La Mesa, so if it seems like you’ve gone to the wrong place, don’t worry, you haven’t. The lineup features some of the best and loudest bands in town, plus Yazan, a Brooklyn duo with a bluesy streak that’s also pretty loud. PLAN B: Teenage Burritos, Keepers @ Soda Bar. This is a record release show for scrappy locals Teenage Burritos, whose sound is somewhere between punk and power pop, and in the vein of The Undertones or The Nerves. It’s music that is catchy and instantly gratifying.

Sunday, April 15

PLAN A: Peelander-Z, The Touchies, Fictitious Dishes @ The Casbah. Japanese band Peelander-Z are a fairly absurd, theatrical group that wears outfits resembling those of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. They also make fun pop music, but the visual elements alone are pretty entertaining. PLAN B: Sheer Terror, Take Offense, Easy Money @ SPACE. Here’s a good old-fashioned hardcore show helmed by d-beat bruisers Sheer Terror, who’ll turn SPACE into a venue-sized circle pit in no time. BACKUP PLAN: Psychotica, Draemings, The Slashes @ Soda Bar.

Monday, April 16

PLAN A: Ibeyi, Mimi Zulu @ Belly Up Tavern. Ibeyi is a French duo of sisters from Cuban and Venezuelan backgrounds, and their music is both exotic and gorgeous. Their strengths are in their layered vocal harmonies, but new album Ash features some pretty hot beats. PLAN B: Ryley Walker, Ditches @ Soda Bar. Singer/songwriter Ryley Walker finds a happy medium between folky rock in the vein of Wilco and more intricate post-rock sounds. It’s mellow stuff, but this is one of those shows worth going to for the sake of hearing the man play guitar.

Tuesday, April 17

PLAN A: Boogarins, Takahashi @ The Casbah. Brazil has a long tradition of spectacular psychedelic music, and Boogarins continue in that tradition. They’ve been compared to the legendary Os Mutantes, and it’s actually a pretty fair comparison. Good stuff. BACKUP PLAN: Hey Ocean!, Beginners, Coral Bells @ Soda Bar.