Ice Cube, Jason Isbell and more San Diego shows

Wednesday, Aug. 29

PLAN A: Lucy & La Mer, Tulengua, Los Hollywood, DJ Laura Se Fue @ The Casbah. Every Grrrl Independent Ladies showcase is well worth your time, and this one features indie folk-pop singer Lucy & La Mer, along with local bilingual hip-hop group Tulengua, who are donating money from sales of their debut to Border Angels. PLAN B: Moon Ensemble, Twin Ritual, Downers @ Soda Bar. Moon Ensemble is a synth-heavy, new-wavey disco outfit, so it only makes sense that they’re joined by locals Twin Ritual, who also have a fun disco-synth thing going on. Be prepared to dance. BACKUP PLAN: The Exploited, U.S. Bombs, D.I., Total Chaos @ Observatory North Park.

Thursday, Aug. 30

PLAN A: Mrs. Henry, Sacri Monti, Volcano, Professor Colombo, Stranger Liquids Light Show @ The Casbah. Sometimes there’s nothing better than a rock ‘n’ roll show. And this lineup of locals features a surprising amount of diversity, from the bluesy rock of locals Mrs. Henry to the heavy psych of Sacri Monti and Afrobeat-inspired grooves of Volcano. PLAN B: Los Blenders, Minor Gems, Los Shadows, Pout House @ Soda Bar. Mexico City’s Los Blenders play a fun, high-energy style of post-punk that’s super catchy. It’s not particularly dark, though, so anyone who’d prefer their goth with a wider color palette should check them out.

Friday, Aug. 31

PLAN A: SHIT, HEAT, Therapy, Bayonet @ Red Brontosaurus. As much as I appreciate the novelty of recommending a band called SHIT, this all-ages show of hardcore bands is going to rip no matter what, with three out of four being some of the best local bruisers. PLAN B: A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Bow Wow Wow, Missing Persons, Gene Loves Jezebel @ Humphreys by the Bay. Not long ago I got into a debate with someone over whether Wang Chung or Men Without Hats is a better band. The answer is Wang Chung, and I honestly can’t believe this is even a debate. BACKUP PLAN: Cafe Tacvba @ Del Mar Racetrack.

Saturday, Sept. 1

PLAN A: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Aimee Mann @ Copley Symphony Hall. Read our editor Seth Combs’ feature this week on Jason Isbell, whose songwriting is beautiful and deeply affecting, not to mention pretty badass with his band The 400 Unit. PLAN B: Smashing Pumpkins @ Viejas Arena. Last week I worked through my feelings about being a Smashing Pumpkins fan in spite of Billy Corgan’s offstage behavior. Still though, hearing that intro to “Cherub Rock” is enough for me to put this here. PLAN C: Escorted Trips Festival w/ Foliage, Ingonoir & Snapghost, Ethics, Retra, Sights & Sages, Miss New Buddha @ Che Cafe. But start the partying early with this all-day festival featuring a long list of great local bands and visual artists. BACKUP PLAN: Slothrust @ The Casbah.

Sunday, Sept. 2

PLAN A: Ice Cube @ Del Mar Racetrack. While hit family comedies like Are We There Yet? might have smoothed over some of the rough edges, Ice Cube’s still one of the greatest emcees in hardcore hip-hop. The themes in 1990’s AmerKKKa’s Most Wanted are as relevant as ever, plus the album slaps.

Monday, Sept. 3

PLAN A: BBQ, Beer, A Nap @ Your House. It’s Labor Day, which means nobody’s playing any shows. Everyone gets the day off, so best spend it at home with the barbecue playlist you made on Spotify.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

PLAN A: Teyana Taylor, Dani Leigh @ Observatory North Park. Teyana Taylor’s new album K.T.S.E. came out of the same Wyoming sessions that produced Pusha T’s amazing DAYTONA and Kanye West’s less-than-amazing ye. This is far closer to amazing, however, with Taylor delivering a warm, neo-soul sound with lots of crackly, vintage samples.