Jamey Johnson, Low and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, March 13

PLAN A: Low @ Mous Tache Bar, Tijuana. Hopefully readers caught our feature on legendary indie-rockers Low. They’re not playing any shows in San Diego, so this will be the only chance fans get to see them here for a while. PLAN B: Headphone, Body Salt, Twin Ritual @ The Casbah. A nice lineup of local bands. Headphone specializes in anthemic, synth-based rock in the vein of latter-day Depeche Mode. Do show up for up-and-comers Body Salt and Twin Ritual. BACKUP PLAN: Jesika Von Rabbit, Dani Bell and the Tarantist, Ba Bête @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, March 14

PLAN A: DIN, Karger Traum, Adiós Mundo Cruel @ Whistle Stop. Similar to the music of groups like The Knife and Arca, the synth-based IDM of L.A. duo DIN takes a little patience and attention, but once you’re into it, it’s addictive. The same goes for Oklahoma City’s Karger Traum, but with some strange, guttural vocals added for good measure. PLAN B: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe @ The Music Box. Check out Peter Holslin’s excellent feature on local sax legend Karl Denson on page 21. This is the release show for Denson’s excellent new LP, Gnomes & Badgers. BACKUP PLAN: Ark Patrol, MOSSS @ Soda Bar.

Friday, March 15

PLAN A: Gene Evaro Jr., Próxima Parada, Lily Waters @ Soda Bar. A solid lineup of soul artists to get your feet, as well as your feelings, moving on a Friday night. Evaro is a Joshua Tree-based musician whose new album, Like It’s 1965, is all over the musical map and lives up to its title. BACKUP PLAN: Spooky Cigarette, Timothy Eerie @ Bar Pink.

Saturday, March 16

PLAN A: Jamey Johnson, Erin Enderlin, Groove International @ House of Blues. We’ve been obsessed with outlaw country singer Jamey Johnson since his 2008 breakout LP, That Lonesome Song. A master of the twang-heavy, tear-in-your-beer ballad, he hasn’t released a new album since 2010 so we’re hoping to hear some new songs on this night. PLAN B: Noname, Elton @ The Observatory North Park. Chicago native Fatimah Warner is a musical triple threat, as she weaves in out of poetry, rapping and singing like it’s no problem. Her 2016 debut, Telefone, is a modern classic, and her new joint, Room 25 is just as impressive. BACKUP PLAN: Beach Bums, Kicked Off The Streets, Sustivity, Oatmeal Hot Karl, Jinx @ Suite 104.

Sunday, March 17

PLAN A: Shing02 & The Chee-Hoos: A Tribute To Nujabes @ The Music Box. For those unfamiliar with Japanese DJ and producer Nujabes, the easiest comparison is J Dilla. Both were prolific beat-makers and producers who died way too young and reached legendary status, albeit posthumously. Japanese hip-hop artist Shing02 pays tribute to Nujabes with a killer live show that features a live band as well as old-school turntablism. PLAN B: Moon Hooch, Lavender Fields, Elena Shirin @ The Casbah. Fans of Morphine will want to check out this Brooklyn trio, which consists of two saxophone players and a drummer creating hypnotizing and sometimes aggressive loops of sound. BACKUP PLAN: Scary Pockets, Whitney Shay and The Hustle @ Belly Up Tavern.

Monday, March 18

PLAN A: Garth Algar, Owain, Vedic @ Soda Bar. Sludgy doom-metal inspired by Star Wars and The Simpsons, and named after Wayne’s BFF from Wayne’s World. Potential fans of this band will know who they are. BACKUP PLAN: Plainwrecks, Eridia, Wine @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, March 19

PLAN A: Alice Phoebe Lou, Loving @ The Casbah. We’ve been fans of Berlin-based singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou since hearing her song “She” in Bombshell: The Heady Lamarr Story, but her new album, Paper Castles, seems destined to be her breakout. Filled with moody lyrics and brilliant hooks, it’s the type of record that inevitably ends up on all the “Best Albums Of 2019” lists. PLAN B: Wand, Cat Scan @ Soda Bar. Los Angeles indie-rockers Wand finally got the attention they deserved with 2017’s Plum, a beautiful pastiche of styles and sounds that still, somehow, effortlessly blended together. They’re live shows are known for being just as spirited. BACKUP PLAN: Cold Cave, Adult., Vowws @ Belly Up Tavern.