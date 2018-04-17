Japanese Breakfast, Jessie Ware and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Phobymo Japanese Breakfast

Wednesday, April 18

PLAN A: The Bronx, No Parents, Margaret Dollrod’s Heartthrob Chassis @ The Casbah. L.A. hardcore band The Bronx have been making loud, visceral, but still catchy punk rock for more than 15 years. And despite their occasional forays into mariachi music as Mariachi El Bronx, its their harder, heavier stuff that I always come back to. PLAN B: Moonwalks, Acid Tongue, Former @ Soda Bar. Detroit group Moonwalks make loud, layered psychedelic rock that should fill a room like Soda Bar without too much issue. Honestly they’d be a perfect band to listen to on 4/20, but those looking for some stoney rock music can celebrate a couple nights early.

Thursday, April 19

PLAN A: Jessie Ware @ Belly Up Tavern. It’s a funny coincidence that Jessie Ware’s debut album came out when I turned 30, because that was around the time I realized I needed some smooth, grown-ass R&B in my life. The UK singer continues to merge electronic sounds with Sade-like smooth soul, and it’s always amazing. PLAN B: Cave Bastard, Nukem, Beekeeper, Bad Acid Trip, Recalcitrant @ Soda Bar. San Diego might not realize it, but we have a pretty killer metal scene. I know I’ve been beating that drum for a while, but those looking for proof should seek out death metal outfit Cave Bastard, who have plenty of intensity to spare.

Friday, April 20

PLAN A: Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail, And And And @ The Irenic. Last year I wrote about Japanese Breakfast, whose Soft Sounds from Another Planet was one of the better albums released in 2017. They merge indie rock with experimental electronic elements and an emotional core. PLAN B: Thunderegg, Pall Jenkins, Well Well Well @ Fair @ 44. Bleeding Gold Records is hosting its first Open Air Market, featuring live sets from a number of artists on its roster. There will also be food, vendors and, of course, records to buy.

Saturday, April 21

PLAN A: The Dream Syndicate, Ford Maddox Ford @ The Casbah. The Dream Syndicate was originally active in the ’80s, as part of the psychedelic pop movement known as the Paisley Underground. But they’ve reunited and released a new album How Did I Find Myself Here?, which is a modern update of their jangly sound, and a very good one at that. PLAN B: Jean-Michel Jarre @ Spreckels Theatre. Jean-Michel Jarre is a pioneer of electronic music, and the progressive sounds of his 1976 album Oxygene are pretty groundbreaking. Sure, it’s a little new agey, but it’s also amazing.

Sunday, April 22

PLAN A: Ron Gallo, The Nude Party, Twen @ The Casbah. Ron Gallo plays fiery garage rock in the vein of Ty Segall, but with a little more sass. It’s nothing groundbreaking, but it’s a lot of fun and I expect there will be some entertaining antics. PLAN B: La Santa Cecilia @ Music Box. If you missed Scott McDonald’s story on La Santa Cecilia from last fall, give it a fresh read before checking out the L.A. band, who blend traditional Mexican folk with a contemporary Latin pop sound.

Monday, April 23

PLAN A: Bebel Gilberto @ Belly Up Tavern. I’m a sucker for Brazilian artists such as Antonio Carlos Jobim and Os Mutantes, and Bebel Gilberto (daughter of bossa nova legend Joao Gilberto) is no exception. Her style is a bit more downtempo and laid-back, but it hits all the right notes. PLAN B: Well Well Well, The Havnauts, Los Pinche Pinches @ Soda Bar. If you miss Well Well Well at the Bleeding Gold market, here’s another opportunity to catch them. Better yet, make it there early to see The Havnauts, a new band featuring current and former members of The Midnight Pine and The Heavy Guilt, who play a badass riot-grrl punk style.

Tuesday, April 24

PLAN A: Coast Modern, Mikey Mike, Bikini Trill @ House of Blues. Coast Modern’s music has a touch of ’90s bedroom pop throwback sound about it, back in the age when everyone was aiming to be the next Beck. Thankfully that’s not the case anymore, so their drum-machine-backed pop sounds surprisingly fresh right now.