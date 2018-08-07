Jess Williamson, Pixies and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Jess Williamson

Wednesday, Aug. 8

PLAN A: Jesse Marchant, Howard Ivans @ Soda Bar. I don’t know that much about Jesse Marchant, but after hearing his atmospheric indie pop, I’m sold. He blends tender balladry with spacious production. It’s the kind of music that immediately transports the listener somewhere else.

Thursday, Aug. 9

PLAN A: Forest Grove, Hours, Gloomsday, Low and Be Told @ The Casbah. Nepotism alert! CityBeat web editor Ryan Bradford plays drums in Forest Grove, who play a unique blend of thrash metal and punk with a bit of theatricality thrown in. Plus they stacked this lineup full of other amazing local bands, so that’s four great reasons to show up. PLAN B: KRS-One @ Observatory North Park. Even if KRS-One had done absolutely nothing for the past couple decades, he’d still be one of the most influential rappers alive. Whether as a solo emcee or as a member of Boogie Down Productions, he’s made more than his share of great hip-hop records. BACKUP PLAN: SOB x RBE @ SOMA.

Friday, Aug. 10

PLAN A: Tenshun, Azuresands, W0RK, Giveaway @ Soda Bar. Tenshun’s one of San Diego’s busiest beatmakers, whether it’s working with emcee Stuntdouble or as half of noise duo Skrapez. His solo material is some of his weirdest and most avant-garde, however, and it’s impressive to hear him get such nasty sounds out of a pair of turntables. PLAN B: Ben Nichols, Oliver Peck @ The Casbah. Ben Nichols is best known as the vocalist for alt-country band Lucero, and his solo material isn’t really all that different, just a little quieter. Anyone with a soft spot for earnest American music will appreciate his heartbreaking ballads. BACKUP PLAN: Winter, Vinyl Williams @ Blonde.

Saturday, Aug. 11

PLAN A: Weezer, Pixies @ Open Air Theater. Forgive me: I don’t like Weezer. “The World Has Turned And Left Me Here” is a great pop song, I suppose, but the real reason this is here is for The Pixies. They influenced pretty much every guitar-based band under the sun and released five amazing records in five years. That’s a streak few other bands can compete with. PLAN B: Lemuria, Katie Ellen, DUSK @ The Casbah. This trio has a catchy indie rock sound that’s subtly complex, injecting interesting chord structures and intricate layers in otherwise immediately accessible fuzz-pop songs. BACKUP PLAN: Cave Bastard, Ruin, Pornohelmut @ Tower Bar.

Sunday, Aug. 12

PLAN A: The Redwoods Revue w/ Rebecca Jade and the Cold Fact, Dani Bell and the Tarantist, Cardinal Moon @ Loews Coronado Bay Resort. There aren’t many guarantees in life, but one that I stand by is that every time The Redwoods Revue puts on a show, it’s going to be a lot of fun. This time around, a handful of the local label/collective’s artists are playing by the beach in Coronado, which adds a bit of scenery to the grooves. PLAN B: Pyrrhon, Succumb, Korbukow @ SPACE. New York City’s Pyrron is an experimental metal band that still destroys, but in a cerebral way. They employ odd time signatures, complex dynamics and a tendency not to lean on cliché tropes. It’s weird stuff, but it’s amazing. BACKUP PLAN: Giraffes? Giraffes!, Mylets, Fistfights With Wolves @ Soda Bar.

Monday, Aug. 13

PLAN A: Jess Williamson @ Soda Bar. Los Angeles singer/songwriter Jess Williamson’s music is quiet and gorgeous. Sometimes it’s in the form of folk (think someone like Marissa Nadler), and sometimes it takes the form of a more richly arranged torch song. Either way, it’s always haunting. PLAN B: Sundrop Electric, Hail Hail, Runs Deep @ The Casbah. Local psych-rock outfit Sundrop Electric have a sound that ranges from jangly pop to a dense shoegaze sound, and it pretty much all works.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

PLAN A: Wanted Noise, Corporate Citizen, Downers, Pale Hush, Gypsy Wolf @ The Merrow. Guitar-slinging locals Wanted Noise are ostensibly a punk band, though more often than not they remind me of vintage grunge. Nostalgia for the ’90s is pretty prevalent now, but I’m a sucker for this kind of catchy, angsty sound.