Joe Goddard, Pallbearer and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, May 10

PLAN A: Gabriel Garzon Montano, Space People @ The Casbah. Gabriel Garzon Montano makes sample-heavy R&B that employs hip-hop beats and a heavy dose of strings. It’s richly layered, quite gorgeous and just a little bit sexy.

Thursday, May 11

PLAN A: Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Kid Congo and the Pink Monkey Birds, Together Pangea @ House of Blues. My lack of enthusiasm about most pop-punk and cover bands is public knowledge, but sometimes an exception is a band that does both. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes is unapologetically tongue-in-cheek, and way too much fun. PLAN B: Gary Wilson, Macula Dog, Jinx Bobby @ SPACE. Need something weirder? Catch the spacey, soulful pop and R&B of Wilson, complete with duct tape, baby dolls and other weird phenomena. BACKUP PLAN: Schizophonics, Jason Hanna and the Bullfighters, Dream Burglar, DJ Josh Kmak @ The Casbah.

Friday, May 12

PLAN A: Com Truise, Clark @ Belly Up Tavern. Read my feature this week on Clark, a UK electronic producer who fits pop melodies into tweaked, artful shapes. His music is accessibly askew, and it’s wonderful. PLAN B: Matt Pryor, Dan Andriano, Rooney Anne James @ The Casbah. Matt Pryor is best known for being the vocalist in Lawrence, Kansas emo heroes The Get Up Kids. As a solo artist his music is a bit more folky and rustic, but still catchy and emotionally charged.

Saturday, May 13

PLAN A: Author & Punisher, Thanatology, Lurid Memory, Cave Bastard @ Soda Bar. One-man metal maker Author & Punisher recently signed to Relapse, and I’m looking forward to hearing his first album for the label. Not that he doesn’t already have his share of menacing, industrial metal gems. PLAN B: JOY, Loom, Sacri Monti, Petyr @ The Casbah. Another option is a showcase of local psychedelic rockers, all of whom offer their own spin on heavy psych or stoner rock with lots of big riffs and disorienting effects. BACKUP PLAN: Orgone, Henry Pope @ Quartyard.

Sunday, May 14

PLAN A: All Them Witches, Idle Bloom @ The Casbah. Last year I wrote a feature on All Them Witches, a band whose eclectic blend of psychedelic rock, folk and other, heavier sounds makes for an epic desert wandering mixtape. PLAN B: Conor Oberst, Phoebe Bridgers @ Observatory North Park. Conor Oberst no longer records under the name Bright Eyes, but the now thirtysomething singer/songwriter still has a way of tapping into teenage feelings just like he used to.

Monday, May 15

PLAN A: Joe Goddard, Goose Mavrk @ The Casbah. Joe Goddard is co-frontman of UK synth-pop outfit Hot Chip, and his solo material doesn’t stray too far from that band’s approach. New album Electric Lines balances downtempo pop with club-friendly bangers for something fun and hypnotic. PLAN B: Brother Ali @ Observatory North Park. Brother Ali is a hip-hop veteran, having released seven albums in the past couple of decades. He continues to make soulful and spiritual rap music that’s rooted in old school boom bap, but feels timeless.

Tuesday, May 16

PLAN A: Pallbearer, Gatecreeper, Venomous Maximus @ The Casbah. For our 4:20 issue I wrote about Pallbearer’s new album Heartless, which is already one of my favorite albums of the year. You don’t have to be stoned to enjoy their epic doom metal tracks, however, which are both complex and badass. PLAN B: Testament, Sepultura, Prong @ House of Blues. Some older metalheads might object to me putting Testament beneath Pallbearer, but it’s a close race. Testament are a crucial thrash metal band that started in the ‘80s, and combined with Sepultura and Prong adds up to a hell of a metal all-stars show. BACKUP PLAN: Las Cruxes, Wellness, Los Honey Rockets, Shy Assassin, Marujah @ Soda Bar.