John Vanderslice, Kero Kero Bonito and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, April 10

PLAN A: J.S. Ondara, Cat Clyde @ The Casbah. We put J.S. Ondara on our cover a few weeks ago for a reason. Not only does he have an amazing backstory (an immigrant who grew up in Nairobi, Kenya idolizing Bob Dylan and Neil Young), but his beautiful brand of earnest folk is bound to make him a star. This is the type of show folks will look back on and brag they got to see him way-back-when. PLAN B: Turnover, Turnstile, Reptaliens @ The Observatory North Park. Speaking of pleasant sounds, Virginia Beach band Turnover specialize in that easy listening brand of indie rock that’s perfect for road tripping and rom-coms. BACKUP PLAN: Dead Soft, GOON, Grimm’s Law @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, April 11

PLAN A: ‘La Escalera Fest OCHO’ w/ War Fever, Making Incredible Time and more @ Tower Bar. The multi-day, bi-national punk festival features a bunch of bands from both S.D. and TJ playing at multiple venues throughout the week. This kick-off show is particularly good, but check out the full festival lineup to see if there’s a night that’s more up your alley. BACKUP PLAN: Little People, Marley Carroll, Natasha Kmeto @ Soda Bar.

Friday, April 12

PLAN A: Panther Modern, Some Ember, DJ Jon Blaj @ Whistle Stop. Panther Modern doesn’t have much music on the web, but we do know it’s the new solo project from Sextile’s Brady Keehn. Judging by the few posts on Instagram, we expect moody, synth-based jams with striking visuals. Definitely show up early for Berlin-based Some Ember, who are about as goth as it gets. BACKUP PLAN: Sacri Monti, Drug Hunt, Warish, Sixes @ The Casbah.

Saturday, April 13

PLAN A: John Vanderslice, Meernaa @ Soda Bar. It’s been six years since indie-rock chameleon John Vanderslice released a new record, but The Cedars might be his most intimate statement since 2009’s Romanian Names. Twelve intricately constructed songs dealing in issues such as death, addiction and gentrification and recorded at Vanderslice’s analog-only studio. PLAN B: Baby Bushka @ The Casbah. If you’ve never seen San Diego’s own Kate Bush tribute act, it really is an amazing experience. BACKUP PLAN: Cruz De Navajas, Therapy, Gritos, Konspiracion @ Teros Gallery.

Sunday, April 14

PLAN A: dvsn @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay. The mysterious R&B duo from Toronto were signed to Drake’s OVO imprint for a reason. They make seriously smooth jams good for grooving out or getting your groove on. PLAN B: Flipper, David Yow, Kut U Up, Planet B, Authentic Sellout @ The Casbah. Readers can check out our feature on iconic punk band Flipper in last week’s issue. The band is celebrating its 40th anniversary and have inspired everyone from Nirvana to just about any stoner-rock band. BACKUP PLAN: Tempers, Brass Box @ Whistle Stop.

Monday, April 15

PLAN A: Kero Kero Bonito, Jaakko Eino Kalevi @ The Casbah. London trio Kero Kero Bonito are, in a word, fun. They’re multi-lingual, multi-cultural and their music combines elements of J-pop, hip-hop, EDM and video game music. It’s all a bit bizarre at times (especially when frontwoman Sarah Bonito starts rapping about eating too many shrimps over a flute sample), but it’s certainly novel. BACKUP PLAN: Summer Cannibals, Broken Baby, The Rightovers @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, April 16

PLAN A: Scott Worthington @ White Box Live Arts. Known for combining acoustic bass and electronic elements, Worthington’s music is both hypnotic and jarring. It’s certainly impressive that The New Yorker named his 2015 album, Prism, as one of its 10 best classical albums of the year, but it’s so much more than that. PLAN B: Iceage, Shame, Pelada @ The Casbah. Danish art punks Iceage always put on a great show, but we’re much more excited about British rockers Shame. Not only did we have them on the cover last time they came through town, but, according to our web editor, they “blew Protomartyr out of the water” when they opened for them. BACKUP PLAN: HYUKOH @ Music Box.