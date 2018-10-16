The Joy Formidable, Matthew Sweet and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Oct. 17

PLAN A: U.S. Girls, Heavy Hawaii @ Soda Bar. If you’re not familiar with the one-woman revolution that is Meghan Remy, you owe it to yourself to check her out. The artist behind U.S. Girls has been releasing experimental indie-pop for over ten years, mixing in everything from reggae breaks and disco hooks to Eno-esque synths and hip-hop samples. PLAN B: The Joy Formidable, Tancred @ The Casbah. This Welsh trio reminds us of a millennially updated version of ’90s band Garbage. Check out their new singles, “The Wrong Side” and “The Better Me” for a sense of their loud/quiet/loud sensibilities. And we really like opener Tancred’s grungy, anthemic indie-rock. BACKUP PLAN: St. Lucia, The Night Game @ Observatory North Park.

× Expand Photo by Shervin Lainez Tancred

Thursday, Oct. 18

PLAN A: Le Butcherettes, Le Ra, Stars at Night, Niña Dioz @ The Casbah. For over a decade, Butcherettes frontwoman Teri Gender Bender has been a garage-punk wrecking ball. 2011’s Sin Sin Sin remains an understated masterpiece of intersectional rage, but this year’s Bi/Mental, sees the Guadalajara-born group exploring darker, synth-heavy territory. Thankfully, Bender’s guttural howl remains front and center. PLAN B: Fidlar, Dilly Dally, The Side Eyes @ Observatory North Park. Fidlar’s 2013 debut was a kick-in-the-face blast of snidey punk and even though the group doesn’t release new albums very often, have you heard their 2015 single, “West Coast”? It’s a blitzed bro bop. BACKUP PLAN: StayLoose, brothel. @ Soda Bar.

Friday, Oct. 19

PLAN A: Devon Welsh, T. Gowdy @ Soda Bar. For those who haven’t heard Devon Welsh’s band Majical Cloudz, stop what you’re doing right now, listen to the song “Downtown” and try not to be haunted by the man’s magical pipes. Oh, and those pipes are certainly on display on his recently released solo album, Dream Songs. PLAN B: At the Gates, Wolves in the Throne Room, Thrown into Exile @ House of Blues. If former music editor Jeff Terich were still here, this show would probably be Plan A. At the Gates’ new album, To Drink From the Night Itself, is a blistering 45 minutes of melodic death metal that should be played on repeat at the San Diego Magazine offices. BACKUP PLAN: Braxton Cook @ The Loft @ UCSD.

Saturday, Oct. 20

PLAN A: Michael Nau & the Mighty Thread, Erin Rae @ The Casbah. Nau is probably best known for Cotton Jones, but his side project is just as good, as evidenced on their recently released self-titled album, which mixes Americana leanings with singer-songwriter pop in the key of Harry Nilsson. PLAN B: “Scallywag!” w/ Rancid, Less Than Jake, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Interrupters, Hepcat, Beach Goons @ Waterfront Park. Honestly, the only reason this is in here is because our web editor Ryan Bradford loves to skank and pump his fist to “Ruby Soho.” That’s it. BACKUP PLAN: D.R.I., Scullcrack, Big Scary Robot @ Brick By Brick.

Sunday, Oct. 21

PLAN A: Madeline Kenney, Rose Droll @ Che Café Collective. Originally from Oakland, Kenney packed her bags after the release of her first album and headed to the woods of North Carolina. The result is the recently released Perfect Shapes, a stark but somehow still lush set of songs that sound like St. Vincent at her most reserved. PLAN B: H2O, Comeback Kid, The Eulogy @ Soda Bar. Ryan Bradford describes this show as “old-school, hardcore punk” and thinks “you would hate this, but this would be a dream for 15-year-old me.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ BACKUP PLAN: Nowehereland, The Littlest Viking, Secret Lynx @ The Casbah.

Monday, Oct. 22

PLAN A: Matthew Sweet, Mostly Sunny @ Belly Up. ’90s kids will remember Sweet from his two underrated masterpieces (Girlfriend and 100% Fun), but he hasn’t stopped making new music. We’re not saying all that music is good, but Sweet is known to play the hits. BACKUP PLAN: AJ Froman, Demasiado, Braggers @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

PLAN A: Insane Clown Posse @ Brick By Brick. According to the aforementioned Ryan Bradford, “This should actually be the only thing in IIWU,” but hey, if singing along to “Miracles” and getting drenched in Faygo isn’t your thing, we recommend… BACKUP PLAN: Deap Valley, The Paranoyds, Low Volts @ The Casbah.