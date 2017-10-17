Joyce Manor, Escape-ism and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Oct. 18

PLAN A: Allah-Las, Entrance, Mapache @ Music Box. There’s nothing terribly complicated about Allah-Las, just upbeat, jangly, lightly psychedelic pop that recalls The Byrds and ‘60s garage rock. PLAN B: Songhoy Blues, Elektric Voodoo @ Belly Up Tavern. Songhoy Blues is a Malian desert-blues band whose music is big on killer guitar riffs. In spite of the language barrier, their electric blues sound is universal.

Thursday, Oct. 19

PLAN A: Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, Russian Circles @ House of Blues. Read my feature this week on Mastodon, one of the biggest metal success stories of the 21st century as well as a band who simply never stops kicking ass. PLAN B: City of Caterpillar, Thou, Vril @ Soda Bar. Metalheads have a lot of tough choices this night, which includes this show that features hardcore legends City of Caterpillar and Louisiana’s epic sludge metal band, Thou. BACKUP PLAN: Gojira, Torche, Code Orange @ Observatory North Park.

Friday, Oct. 20

PLAN A: Joyce Manor, Wavves, French Vanilla @ SOMA. The thing I love about Joyce Manor is that they’re emotional, sensitive punks, but they still rarely fuck with songs longer than two minutes. Once a punk, always a punk. PLAN B: KMFDM, OhGr, Lord of the Lost @ House of Blues. I make no apologies for my industrial fandom, though KMFDM is more like a guilty pleasure. They’re over the top and schlocky, but still super fun. BACKUP PLAN: Michael Nau, Skyway Man @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, Oct. 21

PLAN A: Tei Shi, Twelve’len @ Soda Bar. Tei Shi is the stage name of Canadian artist Valerie Teicher, whose style of music is an eclectic blend of pop, soul and electronic sounds that’ll make Saturday night feel just a little bit funkier and more sensual. BACKUP PLAN: Ruines ov Abaddon, Harlequin, Warpath, Valkyrium @ The Merrow.

Sunday, Oct. 22

PLAN A: Yawning Man, We Are the Asteroid, Great Electric Quest @ Soda Bar. The name’s a little misleading, as there’s nothing boring or sleepy about Yawning Man. Rather, they make powerful, epic instrumental rock and have quietly built up an impressive catalog over the past 30 years. PLAN B: Soft Lions, Facial, Of Ennui @ Blonde. Facial is a dark, jittery band from L.A. whose music is reminiscent of Liars in their prime. They’re playing with a couple of ace local bands, including openers Of Ennui, who’ll blow you away.

Monday, Oct. 23

PLAN A: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic @ Observatory North Park. All you really need to turn your Monday around is a few bars of the bassline from “Flash Light.” Then you’ll be ready to tear the roof off the sucker. PLAN B: Red Fang, Death Eyes, All Souls @ The Casbah. Heavy bands don’t often make party music, but Red Fang is an exception. The Portland stoner rock band makes catchy, loud anthems that are perfect for epic nights.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

PLAN A: Escape-ism, US Underground @ Whistle Stop. Escape-ism is the new project from Ian Svenonious of The Nation of Ulysses and The Make Up fame. The music has a buzzing synth sound inspired by Suicide and The Normal. It rules. PLAN B: Open Mike Eagle, Billy Woods, DJ Artistic @ The Casbah. Mike Eagle is a multi-talented emcee who not only drops some lyrical science, but has a smooth singing voice and, for that matter, is pretty funny! Dude has skills. BACKUP PLAN: M. Ward, Palehound @ Belly Up Tavern.