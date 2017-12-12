Julien Baker, The Album Leaf and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Nolan Knight Julien Baker

Wednesday, Dec. 13

PLAN A: Metz, Moaning, Miss New Buddha @ The Casbah. Toronto’s Metz are a loud, noisy band whose post-hardcore jams are pretty intense. They’re not unlike local favorites Hot Snakes, albeit with several layers of feedback on top. PLAN B: Night Drive, Bogan Via @ SPACE. Night Drive sounds exactly like a band called Night Drive should sound, with moody new wave synthesizers and dramatic vocals. It’s not quite goth, but there’s a dark, romantic sensibility that’s hard to resist.

Thursday, Dec. 14

PLAN A: The Album Leaf, Vakoum @ The Casbah. It seems that the best time to experience The Album Leaf is during the winter, so it’s perfect that they’re returning to The Casbah in December. Their back catalog is also being reissued on vinyl, so make sure to hit up the merch table. PLAN B: DJ Earl, Nick Hook @ SPACE. Nick Hook and DJ Earl have a new collaborative album titled 50 Backwoods, and the two producers are making some cool, innovative and high-energy sounds. They blend different styles, from footwork to hip-hop, so this show should be loaded with jams. BACKUP PLAN: Skating Polly, Starcrawler, The Touchies @ Soda Bar.

Friday, Dec. 15

PLAN A: Julien Baker, Half Waif, Adam Torres @ The Irenic. Julien Baker’s music is heartbreaking, to say the least. But it’s also beautiful, so maybe tonight’s the night to go have a good cry with some strangers. PLAN B: Dani Bell and the Tarantist, Creepseed, Los Pinche Pinches @ SPACE. Dani Bell’s been playing some catchy, lightly psychedelic pop for a few years as part of the Redwoods Collective. She’s in good company tonight with the eerie garage rock of Creepseed.

Saturday, Dec. 16

PLAN A: Godhammered, W.A.S.T.E., One Inch Punch, Snail Fight, Polish @ The Merrow. This is a good night to go blow off some steam while five local punk and hardcore bands wail. If a good cry didn’t get all the frustration out, maybe some time in the pit will. PLAN B: Pierce Fulton, NVDES, Noosa @ Soda Bar. Alternately, dancing is a good option. Pierce Fulton makes electro-pop with big beats, big hooks and lots of fun melodies. Lots of synths, lots of jams. BACKUP PLAN: The Schizophonics, Dream Burglar, Pink Eye, Alvino and the Dwells @ The Casbah.

Sunday, Dec. 17

PLAN A: Sam Outlaw, Nancarrow, Brawley @ Belly Up Tavern. Read Ben Salmon’s feature this week on Sam Outlaw, whose style of country nods to the legendary Bakersfield Sound made famous by greats like Merle Haggard and Gram Parsons. PLAN B: ‘Lorraine Castellanos is in the Building’ w/ Lorraine Castellanos @ The Casbah. Lorraine Castellanos is taking a bit of a diversion from her usual jazz style to pay tribute to the King himself with a set of covers of songs by Elvis Presley. It’s also Lorraine’s inaugural show at The Casbah, so it should be fun either way. BACKUP PLAN: The Nervous Wreckords, Boychick, Strawberry Moons @ Soda Bar.

Monday, Dec. 18

PLAN A: Hott MT @ Blonde. I’m not sure the right way to say this Los Angeles group’s name, but I dig their moody, atmospheric and effects-heavy sound. It’s somewhere between dream pop and trip-hop, and it’s not too aggro for a Monday night.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

PLAN A: Jay-Z, Vic Mensa @ Valley View Casino Center. It’s been a pretty big year for landmark hip-hop albums, and even though he’s got a few years on Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples, Jay-Z’s 4:44 revealed a new side of the rap legend. He’s making grown-ass man rap, and it’s a good look for him after the shaky Magna Carta Holy Grail. BACKUP PLAN: Ariel Levine and Mechanical Royalty, Andrew McKeag Band, Belladon @ The Casbah.