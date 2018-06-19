Jungle Fire, Janelle Monae and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Farah Sosa Jungle Fire

Wednesday, June 20

PLAN A: Janelle Monáe, St. Beauty @ Open Air Theatre. R&B artist Janelle Monáe continues to evolve and innovate with each release, and her latest, Dirty Computer is another spectacular chapter in her career. Plus “Make Me Feel” became the song of the summer when it was still snowing in most parts of the country. PLAN B: Le Chateau @ Whistle Stop. Synth-pop trio Le Chateau has been a CityBeat favorite for a few years now. After taking some time off they’re back to playing live with a new batch of songs, which I look forward to hearing. BACKUP PLAN: Men I Trust, Anemone @ The Casbah.

Thursday, June 21

PLAN A: Wreckless Eric, Davey Tiltwheel @ Whistle Stop. Wreckless Eric is a British new wave legend, best known for his hit song “Whole Wide World.” He blends power pop songwriting with a punk edge, and those who aren’t already familiar will be rewarded with a deep dive into his catalog. PLAN B: Mono/Poly, The Heavy Twelves, Deuce @ SPACE. Mono/Poly is affiliated with Brainfeeder, the label founded by Flying Lotus, so listeners can safely expect some beat-laden soundscapes with lots of glitchy, psychedelic effects. It’ll be chill, but weird. BACKUP PLAN: Bry Blue$ and DJ Tarzan, Parker Meridien, 10-19 & AK @ The Casbah.

Friday, June 22

PLAN A: San Diego Freak Out w/ Well Well Well, The Entire Universe, Juniore, COMMANDc, Kingdom of the Holy Sun, New Me @ Helmuth Projects. Last week I wrote about COMMANDc, the synth-based project of members of Wild Wild Wets and Sleeping Ghost, who will be making their live debut at this show. Still, there are five other great reasons to come to this psych-centric showcase. PLAN B: The Rosalyns, Mittens, Goldettes @ Bar Pink. This show is a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood, which is as good a reason as any to come hear three great local bands fronted by women (and backed by women, for that matter).

Saturday, June 23

PLAN A: Jungle Fire, Sure Fire Soul Ensemble @ Soda Bar. Make it a funky weekend with two of California’s best groove ensembles. L.A.’s Jungle Fire blends classic funk with Afro-Latin sounds, while the Sure Fire Soul Ensemble has added some vocals to their already spectacular soul jams. PLAN B: The Creepy Creeps, Bassics, Creepseed @ The Casbah. Creepseed and The Creepy Creeps had to eventually play together, right? It’s just such an easy pairing. In any case, these three garage and surf bands will ensure nobody’s standing still with their arms folded by the end of the night.

Sunday, June 24

PLAN A: Seu Jorge @ Belly Up Tavern. Brazilian artist Seu Jorge’s big breakthrough came with the soundtrack of Wes Anderson’s The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, on which he covered a series of Bowie songs. Whether playing the Thin White Duke or performing his own samba-rock music, it’s all great. PLAN B: Lume, Quiet, Quali @ SPACE. Chicago’s Lume make noisy shoegaze with an interesting balance of pretty melodies and heavy distortion. Get there early for Quali, whose own dreamy sounds are among the best in town. BACKUP PLAN: Slaughter Boys, Bosswitch, The Gay Agenda @ Whistle Stop.

Monday, June 25

PLAN A: INUS, Hexa @ Blonde. It’s always a struggle to get out on a Monday night, but it’s worth the extra effort to catch noise-prog weirdos INUS and dark pop outfit Hexa, two of the city’s finest. PLAN B: Featherstone, Loom, Duuns @ The Casbah. Alternately, here’s a show that’s bound to be even louder and heavier, with a sampling of three great local psych- and stoner-rock bands.

Tuesday, June 26

PLAN A: Cool American, Survival Galleria, Running & Screaming, The Havnauts @ Che Cafe. Cool American is a, well, cool lo-fi indie rock outfit that sounds a little like Elliott Smith mixed with Guided by Voices. I’d also recommend that readers make sure to check out The Havnauts, as recently featured on our cover, who are opening the show.