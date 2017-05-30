Justin Townes Earle, The Primitives and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Justin Townes Earle

Wednesday, May 31

PLAN A: Scream, Death Eyes, Tightwads @ Soda Bar. Last week, Death Eyes were featured on our music pages (go back and read it!), and they’ve got a new 7-inch EP on the way. They’ll cause more of a ruckus in 10 minutes than most bands can in 60. PLAN B: Mount Kimbie, Ash Koosha, Tirza @ Music Box. Mount Kimbie isn’t the most prolific electronic outfit, but the UK bass duo has been releasing some excellent new singles of late, including a collaboration with Micachu. They’re always doing something interesting, and you can dance to it in person. BACKUP PLAN: Durand Jones and the Indications @ SPACE.

Thursday, June 1

PLAN A: Wavves, Kino Kimino @ The Irenic. It’s been a few years since Wavves first rode the surf-punk hype, um, wave, but they’re still a fun band to see live, with lots of loud, fast and catchy punk tunes. BACKUP PLAN: Too Many Zooz @ Soda Bar.

Friday, June 2

PLAN A: Eyehategod, 16, Deathkings, Owain @ Brick by Brick. Eyehategod’s Mike Williams was in the woods for a bit, in need of a liver, but after a successful transplant and time to heal he’s back at the helm of this legendary New Orleans sludge outfit. It’s the feelgood bleak, crushing noise metal story of the year. PLAN B: The Creepy Creeps, The Loons, Goldettes, Madly @ The Casbah. The Creepy Creeps are never boring. Whether turning up the volume in their classic masked presence or mellowing out as Creepxotica, they’re always a hoot. BACKUP PLAN: Little Hurricane, The Midnight Pine, Birdy Bardot @ Belly Up Tavern.

Saturday, June 3

PLAN A: In-Ko-Pah 4 w/ Zig Zags, Mattson 2, Mrs. Magician, Birdy Bardot @ Desert View Tower. If you’re up for a drive to the Anza-Borrego Desert, the fourth installment of the ongoing In-Ko-Pah festival is returning with an impressive lineup of bands both local and from out of town. Camp out, rock out, get weird. PLAN B: JOY, Feral Ohms, Amerikan Bear, Pins of Light @ Soda Bar. Which isn’t to say you can’t get weird right at home—JOY is one of the best psych-rock bands from our region, and they’re bound to make a loud, trippy haze of the evening. BACKUP PLAN: Nukem, Void Vator, Temblad, Malison @ Brick by Brick.

Sunday, June 4

PLAN A: Justin Townes Earle, The Sadies @ Music Box. Justin Townes Earle, son of Steve, has definitely inherited his father’s knack for melody and songwriting, with affecting and twangy roots-rock songs worth revisiting over and over. PLAN B: Rob Crow’s Gloomy Place, Brokeback @ The Casbah. Rob Crow has always juggled a bunch of different projects at once and his newest, Gloomy Place, is exactly what you’d expect: catchy indie-pop tunes with eclectic arrangements and fun melodies. BACKUP PLAN: Gravespell, Fadrait, Christ Killer, Orphic Eye @ Soda Bar.

Monday, June 5

PLAN A: No Vacation, The Bilinda Butchers, Stephanie Brown and the Surrealistics @ Soda Bar. It’s hard not to be charmed by a band named after My Bloody Valentine’s vocalist, and The Bilinda Butchers live up to it with some great dreamy pop music. BACKUP PLAN: Contact, Necro Monkey, Sundrop Electric @ The Casbah.

Thursday, June 6

PLAN A: The Primitives, Cruel Summer, DJs Jon Blaj, Kyle Badour @ SPACE. A lot of readers probably remember The Primitives for their 1988 hit single “Crash,” but the UK jangle pop outfit has more than their share of great indie pop albums. Revisit a cult classic or discover them for the first time. PLAN B: Graves at Sea, Cave Bastard, Hours, Beira @ Brick by Brick. Graves at Sea are sort of the opposite of The Primitives: All their songs are slow, loud and crushingly heavy. Make sure to get there early for local heavy-hitters Hours and Beira. BACKUP PLAN: Whores, Wrong, Bummer @ Soda Bar.