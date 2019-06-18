Khalid, No Exits and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Khalid

Wednesday, June 19

PLAN A: James Supercave, Bay Ledges, MACK @ The Casbah. It would be convenient to simply label L.A. band James Supercave a psych-pop band in the vein of Glass Animals and Alt-J, but there are layers here. They manage to imperceptibly transition from smooth, piano-based ballads (“With You”) to danceable art-rock (“Alarm Will Sound”), making them one of the more versatile bands we’ve heard in a while. BACKUP PLAN: Local Natives, Middle Kids @ The Observatory North Park.

Thursday, June 20

PLAN A: Mattson 2, Montalban Quintet, Puerto @ Belly Up Tavern. Hopefully everyone has read Ben Salmon’s excellent feature from a few weeks ago on local sibling duo Mattson 2. After over a decade of jazz experimentation, the pair stripped it down for their new album, Paradise, so we expect this show will be very intimate. PLAN B: Eric B. & Rakim, Jaz @ House of Blues. Remember when Rakim declared, “I hold the microphone like a grudge”? That was everything. BACKUP PLAN: No Win, Late Bloomer, Machine Politik @ Tower Bar.

Friday, June 21

PLAN A: Matthew Logan Vasquez, Walter Lukens, PR Newman @ Soda Bar. We covered Matthew Logan Vasquez in last week’s issue and not just because he was the frontman of local roots-rockers Delta Spirit. His new album, Light’n Up, is filled with spirited, Springsteen-esque rockers and ballads that suggest he’s an artist who still has a lot to say. PLAN B: Antibalas, Gene Evaro Jr. @ Belly Up Tavern. Brooklyn’s Antibalas call themselves “your favorite band’s favorite band“ and that might not be too far from the truth. They are, after all, a collective of extremely talented musicians who play a highly infectious brand of Fela Kuti-inspired afrobeat that’s amazing to see in a live setting. BACKUP PLAN: Jenny and the Mexicats, Bang Data, Tesuque Revolt @ Music Box.

Saturday, June 22

PLAN A: Paul McCartney @ Petco Park. There is a case to be made that Paul McCartney was the best Beatle (we try to make it in this week’s Spotlight section), but whatever side one falls on when it comes to that debate, there’s no doubt that this is going to be a one-of-a-kind show. PLAN B: ‘Gospel Festival’ w/ The Clark Sisters and the Walls Group @ Del Mar Fairgrounds. However you feel about spiritual music, there’s no denying the talent on this bill. The Clark Sisters in particular are legends and have inspired everyone from Mary J. Blige to Missy Elliott. BACKUP PLAN: BAT!, The Blackjackits, The Writhers @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, June 23

PLAN A: Tacocat, The Paranoyds @ The Casbah. Check out this week’s feature on Seattle pop-punkers Tacocat, who perfectly balance playful and serious subject matter on their new LP, This Mess is a Place. PLAN B: Khalid, Clairo @ Pechanga Arena. Khalid Robinson’s ascendancy to pop stardom has been heartwarming to witness and there’s just no denying the pleasure we get from songs such as “Young, Dumb & Broke” and “Better.” Same goes for Clairo, the lofi YouTube sensation behind “Pretty Girl.” BACKUP PLAN: New Spell, The Hate Club, Wsprgrl @ San Diego Content Partners.

Monday, June 24

PLAN A: No Exits, Famblood, Mood of a Sinner @ Soda Bar. The goth show of the week. Taking a page from early Ministry and Echo and the Bunnymen, L.A.’s No Exits craft highly addictive darkwave grooves anchored by the frontman’s forlorn pleas. BACKUP PLAN: Sincere Engineer, Heart Attack Man @ House of Blues.

Tuesday, June 25

PLAN A: Silent, Hexa, DJ Justin Pearson @ The Casbah. Regular readers know we love Mexicali noise rock outfit Silent, who are loud, intense and blow minds when they play live. Same goes for Hexa, who continue to impress us with their sweeping brand of goth-rock. BACKUP PLAN: Miss Rayon, Contact, Jinx, Kan Kan @ Che Café Collective.