King Crimson, Raekwon and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, June 14

PLAN A: Circa Waves, Dreamers @ The Casbah. Wednesdays are often a bit slow on the live music front, but tonight’s best bet isn’t anything to sneeze at. Liverpudlian outfit Circa Waves have a catchy, high-energy indie rock sound that’s easy to like.

Thursday, June 15

PLAN A: A Giant Dog, Creature Canyon, Chief White Lightning @ Soda Bar. If you missed it, go back and read my feature on Austin punk/power pop group A Giant Dog, who have some of the best, scruffy hooks in rock music right now. It’s almost impossible not to feel good when you hear it. PLAN B: Raekwon @ Observatory North Park. Raekwon the Chef is a veteran killer bee in the Wu-Tang Clan, and has his share of excellent solo works, including Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, which still sounds fresh more than 20 years later.

Friday, June 16

PLAN A: (Sandy) Alex G, Japanese Breakfast, Cende @ The Irenic. Read my feature this week on Japanese Breakfast, whose new album Soft Sounds From Another Planet puts personal themes into a sci-fi indie epic context. It’s great stuff, but make sure to stick around for (Sandy) Alex G, whose new album Rocket is similarly splendid. PLAN B: Drab Majesty, Xeno and Oaklander, DJ @ SPACE. Or perhaps you need to get your goth dance party on, in which case Drab Majesty have just the theatrical gloom that you’re looking for. BACKUP PLAN: Guitar Wolf, Isaac Rother and the Phantoms, Spitfire Torpedo @ The Casbah.

Saturday, June 17

PLAN A: The Body, Lingua Ignota, Burial Wreaths @ SPACE. The Body are a weird band to define, because their music is noisy, heavy and loud, but it’s always changing. Just last year they put their gnarly sludge into an industrial-dance context (sort of) though they rarely do the same thing twice. It is, however, always massive and intense. PLAN B: Blood Incantation, Qrixkuor, Impure Consecration, Icon of Phobos @ Til-Two Club. Blood Incantation’s debut album Starspawn from last year was proof positive that young bands are still finding some cool places to take death metal. It’s epic, cosmic and menacing, just as I like it.

Sunday, June 18

PLAN A: Morbid Angel, Suffocation, Revocation, Withered @ House of Blues. After you check out some death metal new-schoolers, go back and hear the bands that influenced them. Morbid Angel has admittedly gone to some weird places in recent years, but their vintage violence still holds up. PLAN B: Teenage Burritos, Sixes, Polish, Exasperation @ Soda Bar. Sometimes you can’t do better than a lineup of some of this city’s most fun indie rock and punk acts simply rocking the fuck out back-to-back. That’s exactly what this show is; get there early, get comfortable, and remember your earplugs. BACKUP PLAN: Sad Girl, Slow Hollows, Beach Goons, T. Rexico, Spooky Cigarette @ The Irenic.

Monday, June 19

PLAN A: King Crimson @ Humphreys By the Bay. King Crimson’s lineup and sound has changed many times over the years, but when you’re given the opportunity to see one of the most legendary and innovative art rock bands of all time, do you pass it up? No, you sure as hell don’t. PLAN B: Traffic Bear, Uber Monk, Shades McCool, Waldo @ The Casbah. Last week I wrote about Shades McCool’s recent viral hit “San Diegan National Anthem,” which got attention for its medley of car-dealership jingles and burrito defacement. Come hear them play it live and rock out at this show.

Tuesday, June 20

PLAN A: My Jerusalem @ SPACE. The week ends similar to how it began, with a band that does alternative rock with big production values and songs that have massive hooks. Sometimes you just can’t go wrong with a solid rock ‘n’ roll band.