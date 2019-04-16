Kirin J Callinan, Superorganism and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Pop Superorganism

Wednesday, April 17

PLAN A: Ages And Ages, The Harmaleighs @ Soda Bar. Portland’s Ages and Ages specialize in what they call “raw choral pop” that incorporates transcendent harmonizing and orchestrated call-and-response singing. The result is moving and beautiful without any of the pretension that sometimes comes with that folksy, revival sound. BACKUP PLAN: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony @ House of Blues. I miss my Uncle Charles, y’all.

Thursday, April 18

PLAN A: Smino, EarthGang, Phoelix @ The Observatory North Park. A solid bill of up-and-coming hip hop and R&B acts. Both St. Louis’ Smino and Atlanta duo EarthGang have put out a steady stream of solid tracks over the last couple of years, but we’re particularly excited about Phoelix, a Chicago producer and singer who’s set to break out big this year. Check out the videos for “Dreams” and “Drip” and go from there. PLAN B: Jon Snodgrass, Garrett Dale, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Davey Tiltwheel @ Whistle Stop. A great lineup of country and singer/songwriter acts. Alt-country fans will remember Snodgrass as the frontman for Drag the River, while Dale is best known for fronting punk band Red City Radio. BACKUP PLAN: Doc Hammer, Mick’s Jaguar, Bosswitch @ Bar Pink.

Friday, April 19

PLAN A: Kirin J Callinan, Heavy Hawaii, Christian Club, Rinse & Repeat @ Soda Bar. Sydney, Australia’s Kirin J. Callinan’s 2013 debut, Embracism, remains a perplexing and hypnotizing batch of aggressive art-pop that’s somewhere in the same universe as Nick Cave and Scott Walker. This show should be mind-blowing. PLAN B: Monolord, Yob, Nebula Drag @ Brick By Brick. Hailing from Gothenburg, Sweden, Monolord combine psychedelic, stoner and even some doom metal for a sound that’s as aggressive as it is entrancing. Either way, power chords and riffage abound. BACKUP PLAN: The Blank Minds, Creature Culture, Okay, Whatever, Gummiez @ Che Café.

Saturday, April 20

PLAN A: Pinback, El Ten Eleven, The Color Forty Nine, John Reis, Rob Crow @ Music Box. A great lineup of locals for a great cause. Check this week’s Short List on page 11 for more info. PLAN B: Ritual Veil, Kontravoid, Mannequin, The Passengers @ SPACE. Yeah, yeah… it’s 4/20, which means most venues are packed with thematic, stoner-friendly rock bands. That’s fine and all, but we’d much rather smoke some sativa and dance around to this synthy dark-wave trio from Portland. BACKUP PLAN: Night Beats, Cosmonauts, Wild Wild Wets @ The Casbah.

Sunday, April 21

PLAN A: Mdou Moctar, Marisa Anderson @ The Casbah. Hopefully readers caught Peter Holslin’s excellent feature on Nigerien Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar in last week’s issue. His new album, Ilana (The Creator), is filled with hypnotic solos and heartbreaking tributes to his home country. PLAN B: Ufomammut, Belzebong, Deep Sea Thunder Beast @ Brick By Brick. Italian band Ufomammut are practiclally sludge-metal legends at this point. Their latest release, 2017’s 8, is filled with blisteringly epic jams that are proof the band hasn’t lost their edge over the years. BACKUP PLAN: Brent Cowles @ Soda Bar.

Monday, April 22

PLAN A: Ben Kweller, Mainman, Modern Love Child @ The Casbah. Ben Kweller broke out big in the early ’00s with his debut, Sha Sha, 11 songs of pure slacker-rock gold. Some may have lost track of him since then, but he’s consistently put out catchy indie jams that are heartfelt and fun. BACKUP PLAN: Wayne “The Train” Hancock, Johnny Deadly Trio @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, April 23

PLAN A: Superorganism, Simpson @ Music Box. We’re generally a fan of any band that signs to Domino Records and the London-based Superorganism is no exception. The co-ed, multi-cultural septet specialize in goofy psychedelic-pop that deals in important topics such as prawns and the public’s desire to be famous. Their live show is rumored to be fantastic. PLAN B: Cory Branan, Vandoliers @ Soda Bar. See this week’s Spotlight section for more on the great Cory Branan. BACKUP PLAN: The Strawberry Moons, Heather Nation Band, Kathryn Cloward and Jennifer Klein @ Belly Up Tavern.