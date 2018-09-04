Lee Fields, Murder by Death and more San Diego shows

× Expand Photo by Sesse Lind Lee Fields

Wednesday, Sept. 5

PLAN A: Leon Bridges, Maesgo @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. Leon Bridges’ new album Good Thing is a change of pace from the vintage ’60s-style soul on his debut. He’s gone a little more neo-soul, with some sexier, funkier vibes reminiscent of Maxwell, and I’m super into it. BACKUP PLAN: Asmodeus, Strange Creature, Delahcruz, Rivalry, Gabonano @ SPACE.

Thursday, Sept. 6

PLAN A: Pinback @ The Casbah. I’m sure most readers won’t require much catching up on Pinback. They’ve been playing great indie rock for 20 years, and we’re extremely fortunate that they’re still at it. PLAN B: Ecstatic Union, Stephanie Brown and the Surrealistics, Purple Mountains Majesties, Pharlee @ Soda Bar. Ecstatic Union play super fun, upbeat power-pop with a bit of a ’70s streak, and they do it while wearing colorful suits. Highly recommended for those who like a rock band with chops, but not one that takes themselves too seriously. BACKUP PLAN: The Dodges, Le Saboteur, Que Oso, M.I.T. @ Tower Bar.

Friday, Sept. 7

PLAN A: Poor, Inus, Fistfights With Wolves, OrchidxMantis @ Kensington Club. Local post-hardcore group Poor are pretty intense. Their sound is loud and furious, but with lots of complex rhythmic techniques. It’s not too out of character for San Diego, but I’m glad someone’s still doing it. PLAN B: Sports, Keith Charles @ Soda Bar. Neither an actual sporting event nor a tribute to Huey Lewis, Sports play laid-back, sorta funky pop music with lots of synths and major ’80s Fleetwood Mac influences. BACKUP PLAN: The Red Pears, Jurassic Shark, Fashion Jackson, Bad Kids@ House of Blues Voodoo Room.

Saturday, Sept. 8

PLAN A: Lee Fields and the Expressions @ Belly Up Tavern. I get a little weary of the retro-soul thing when so many younger performers are doing it, but Lee Fields has been making great, funky R&B longer than most. He also provided vocals to the James Brown biopic Get On Up, which is an indication of the kind of vocal chops he has. They don’t call him “Little JB” for nothing. PLAN B: Montalban Quintet @ Panama 66. I recently wrote a review of Montalban Quintet’s new album Under the River, and it’s easily one of my favorite local releases of the year. This is their release show, so prepare to bring a copy home after being mesmerized by their rich sounds. BACKUP PLAN: Mom Jeans, Just Friends, Shortly @ The Irenic.

Sunday, Sept. 9

PLAN A: Kate Bush Dance Party w/ Baby Bushka @ The Casbah. Local Kate Bush tribute Baby Bushka are headed to the UK this fall, but before they do they’re playing one last local show. It’s a pretty elaborate production, and since we’ll probably never get Kate herself, this is a good close second. PLAN B: Peter Case, Dead Rock West, Paloma Ceballos @ Bar Pink. Peter Case has played in a handful of great new wave bands including The Nerves and The Plimsouls, though since the ‘80s he’s been making solo records that range from rock to folk and country. And after all this time, he’s still writing great songs. BACKUP PLAN: E-40, Nef the Pharoah, OMB Peezy @ House of Blues.

Monday, Sept. 10

PLAN A: Mezzoa, Amigo @ Bar Pink. Mondays can be a bit slow on the live music front. However, tonight two loud, heavy and badass stoner rock bands will be slinging riffs at Bar Pink, so that’s an easy one.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

PLAN A: Murder by Death, William Elliott Whitmore @ Belly Up Tavern. Indiana gothic country-punk outfit Murder by Death have been around for a pretty long time, but it seems like not enough people know their music. Their gloomy, haunted tunes often feature compelling narratives, somewhere between Johnny Cash and Nick Cave. PLAN B: Kommunity FK, DJs Vaughn Avakian, Javi Nunez @ Soda Bar. Los Angeles’ Kommunity FK helped to pioneer death rock, a theatrical spinoff of goth that dates all the way back to 1978. Darkening dancefloors for 40 years is surely something to celebrate