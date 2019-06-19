Leikeli47, Olivia Neutron-John and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Nikko La Mere Leikeli47

Wednesday, June 26

PLAN A: Priests, Sons of an Illustrious Father, Blood Ponies @ Soda Bar. Washington D.C. trio Priests make danceable post-punk that reminds us of bands like Gang of Four and X-Ray Spex, but they’ve recently taken a more experimental, sometimes synthy approach on their new album, The Seduction of Kansas. Amazingly, they haven’t lost a step or a beat. PLAN B: Anderson .Paak, Earl Sweatshirt, Thundercat @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. This is a fantastic lineup of hip-hop and R&B acts that readers should already be familiar with. Anderson .Paak’s new album (Ventura) is on our shortlist for one of the best of the year and definitely show up early for the jazz-funk-rock stylings of Thundercat. BACKUP PLAN: Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria @ Petco Park.

Thursday, June 27

PLAN A: Leikeli47, Young Baby Tate @ The Irenic. Ever since she was first included on one of Jay-Z’s Tidal playlists back in 2015, the masked Brooklyn MC known as Leikeli47 has released one banger after another. From “Money” and “Miss Me,” to more recent tracks such as “Tic Boom” and “No Reload,” she’s one of the best in the game. BACKUP PLAN: Creeping Death, Fuming Mouth, Languish, Rod Of Correction @ SPACE.

Friday, June 28

PLAN A: The Schizophonics, Hammered Satin, Mittens, Alvino and the Dwells @ The Casbah. Is there a better local live act than psych-garage rockers The Schizophonics? Hmmm… probably not. PLAN B: Boan, All Your Sisters, Panther Modern @ Whistle Stop. We really liked what we saw when we caught L.A.-based electro duo BOAN opening up for Sextile last December. They play dark and sexy electro-pop songs for the disaffected heavy eyeliner set. BACKUP PLAN: New Crimes, The Gay Agenda, Artowar and Escorts @ Ken Club.

Saturday, June 29

PLAN A: ‘Magic 92.5 Summer Jam’ w/ War, Cameo, Cherelle and more @ Pechanga Arena. Pre-game in the parking lot and then go groove out to a bunch of old-school jams like “Word Up,” “Candy” and “Low Rider.” PLAN B: Charly Bliss, Emily Reo @ The Casbah. Check out this week’s Spotlight section where our web editor gushes over Brooklyn quartet Charly Bliss, who are all about those feel-good, power-pop jams that feel like a breath of fresh air in these troubled times. BACKUP PLAN: Mimi Zulu, Miki Vale, Queen Be @ Til-Two Club.

Sunday, June 30

PLAN A: Olivia Neutron-John, Adiós Mundo Cruel @ The Whistle Stop. Any band or musician that describes their sound as “post-bro” and “like Ian Curtis playing on the moon” certainly has our attention already, but the music of Washington, D.C.’s Anna Nasty (aka Olivia Neutron-John) is next-level synthy weirdness that needs to be heard. PLAN B: David Gray, Baby Moreno @ Copley Symphony Hall. Look, we know he’s not that popular anymore, but remember that time you made out to David Gray’s “This Year’s Love” in a parked car? Wait, you’re saying that never happened? Well, it did and it was quite intimate. BACKUP PLAN: Javier Escovedo, Hocus, Roger @ The Casbah.

Monday, July 1

PLAN A: Faun Fables, Bonfire Madigan @ Soda Bar. Look, we’re gonna be honest; the music of Oakland’s Faun Fables ain’t for everyone. Even they describe it as “art-witch songtelling” and it’d probably fit right in as background music for a couple of jousters at the Renaissance Faire. But frontwoman Dawn McCarthy’s voice is gorgeous and majestic. BACKUP PLAN: The Spits, WIDOWS, Therapy @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, July 2

PLAN A: Ginger Cowgirl, Farm Truck, Alice Wallace @ The Casbah. Two great woman-fronted country acts on one night. Alice Wallace crafts strikingly touching ballads, but we’re really impressed with the more up-tempo jams of Nashville’s Ginger Girl. “It Was Love” is the summertime breakup jam we’ve been craving and “Douchebag Benny” is a hilarious sendup of fuckboys everywhere. BACKUP PLAN: Distressor, blankouts, hug, RacketGirl @ Soda Bar.