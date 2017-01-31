Lilys, Birdy Bardot and more San Diego concerts

× Expand The Bassics

Wednesday, Feb. 1

PLAN A: Mike Doughty, Wheatus @ Belly Up Tavern. I first got into Mike Doughty’s music in the ‘90s when he was the frontman for genre-mixing alt-rock group Soul Coughing. As a solo artist, his material is more faithful to singer/songwriter folk fare, but dude’s got some gems. BACKUP PLAN: The Walcotts, Quel Bordel @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Feb. 2

PLAN A: The Bassics, Gloomsday, Bad Kids @ The Casbah. The Bassics have been putting in some work for a couple years now, and their high-energy mod-garage rock is always a good time. The same goes for Gloomsday, who remind me with every live show why they’re one of my favorite local bands. PLAN B: SØLVE, Hexa, Wire Spine @ The Hideout. Alternately, you can make your Thursday super goth. Headliners SØLVE make bleak, ominous industrial music that moves slowly and will darken any room. Likewise, Hexa (nominated for a San Diego Music Award this year) explore pop melodies within exquisite gloom. BACKUP PLAN: Lotus, El Ten Eleven @ Belly Up Tavern.

Friday, Feb. 3

PLAN A: Birdy Bardot, Imagery Machine, The Strawberry Moons @ Soda Bar. Birdy Bardot’s self-titled debut was my favorite local album of 2015. I recently revisited it, and its mixture of soulful grooves and vintage psychedelic textures still sounds as great as it did the first time I listened. PLAN B: Night Club, DJ Robin Roth @ Kava Lounge. This edition of Club Ascension features a live performance by the dark electro duo Night Club, who bring a little sass and danceability to their industrial-inspired rhythms. It earns the goth seal of approval. BACKUP PLAN: Sacri Monti, Petyr, Volcano @ Til-Two Club.

Saturday, Feb. 4

PLAN A: Russian Tremors, Rebels and Traitors, Bosswitch @ Tower Bar. Russian Tremors blend the intense post-hardcore of Drive Like Jehu with burly stoner rock. They just released a new album, and a cursory listen reveals that it’s totally badass. Go check them out.

Sunday, Feb. 5

PLAN A: Down by Law, Pulley, Skipjack, Hurricane Kate @ Soda Bar. One thing I love about San Diego is that no matter what day of the week it is, there’s probably a punk show happening that’ll be a lot of fun. Like this one with punk lifers Down by Law, who share their name with my favorite Jim Jarmusch film.

Monday, Feb. 6

PLAN A: Lilys, Dead Heavens, Travis Trevisan @ Soda Bar. I once saw Lilys at a far-too-empty Casbah in the early ‘00s, so San Diego, make me proud and don’t let that happen again. They’ve released some of the best shoegaze and psych-pop records of the ‘90s, and even after all this time they’re criminally underrated. PLAN B: Bit Maps, Subtropics, Nite Lapse @ The Casbah. Last year I wrote a profile on Bit Maps, primarily about how frontman Drew Andrews is endlessly fascinated by the apocalypse (and the Doomsday Clock is inching toward midnight as we speak). As a band, however, they play catchy, wonderful indie pop that sounds good in both times of crisis and celebration. BACKUP PLAN: Old Man Wizard, Witch Ripper, Cryptic Languages @ Tower Bar.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

PLAN A: Irata, Freedom Hawk, Lord Howler, Nebula Drag @ Soda Bar. North Carolina band Irata are part of a southern tradition that stretches from Corrosion of Conformity to Kylesa, namely in that they pair strong melodies with heavy as fuck riffs. I personally enjoy heavy bands that can appeal to pop listeners, and Irata is just such a band. PLAN B: Boy Harsher, Vakoum, Hexa (DJ set) @ The Hideout. Savannah, Georgia group Boy Harsher does synth-heavy coldwave that’ll immediately transport you into a French warehouse in 1983. Very cool...er, make that very cold stuff.