Lucy Dacus, The Go! Team and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Dustin Condren Lucy Dacus

Wednesday, March 21

PLAN A: Lucy Dacus, And the Kids, Adult Mom @ The Casbah. Lucy Dacus’ new album Historian is one of my favorite albums of the year so far. It’s beautiful, devastating and remarkably mature for a songwriter just barely in her twenties. PLAN B: Royal Thunder, Pinkish Black, Beira @ Brick by Brick. Royal Thunder’s evolution over the years has been an interesting one. At first they were a bluesy metal band, but they’ve evolved into something a bit like a heavy Fleetwood Mac, which they pull off impressively. BACKUP PLAN: Crumb, Combo Chimbita, Max Gardener @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, March 22

PLAN A: Montalban Quintet, The Color Forty Nine, Red Fox Tails, The Shantyannes @ The Casbah. The Montalban Quintet—featuring San Diego vets who’ve played in No Knife, Sleeping People and various other bands—is one of the best bands in San Diego that not enough people have heard. They’re somewhere between jazz, post-rock and Ennio Morricone’s film scores, and they’re amazing. PLAN B: Ex-Girlfriends, Soft Lions, Of Ennui @ The Merrow. Brooklyn’s Ex-Girlfriends have a dark, fuzzy take on indie rock that’s worth keeping an eye on. Make sure to show up early for Of Ennui, two-time honorees of an “ExtraSpecialGood” distinction in our Local Music Review.

Friday, March 23

PLAN A: Birdbath, John Meeks, Mittens, The Havnauts @ Soda Bar. Local jangle-pop outfit BirdBath are holding a record release show, and it’s stacked with a bunch of great bands in town, so don’t be late. PLAN B: The Main Squeeze, Desi Valentine @ The Casbah. This is going to be a pretty funky week in San Diego, and I mean that literally. The Main Squeeze is one such group laying it down. In fact, they even have a song called “Dr. Funk,” so if they earned a doctorate, they must be pretty damn funky. BACKUP PLAN: RJD2, Pigeon John, Scarub, DJ Open Optics @ Music Box.

Saturday, March 24

PLAN A: Spooky Cigarette, Los Shadows, Splavender, Former @ Helmuth Projects. Spooky Cigarette and Los Shadows—a couple of great local indie rock bands—are launching their West Coast tour at this show. Before they bless other cities with their fun tunes, check them out in this intimate gallery space. PLAN B: L.A. Salami, Cat Clyde @ The Casbah. The L.A. in L.A. Salami doesn’t stand for Los Angeles—it stands for Lookman Adekunle. He’s actually from London, and the singer/songwriter has an acoustic sound that recalls English folksters from the ’60s and ’70s. BACKUP PLAN: The Freaks of Nature, Los Sweepers, Thee Allyrgic Reaction @ Tower Bar.

Sunday, March 25

PLAN A: The Go! Team, Skating Polly @ The Casbah. The Go! Team has been playing music that sounds like a live band playing an eclectic DJ set for almost 20 years. And while I would never have guessed that they would last this long, they have and they’re still super fun. PLAN B: Rhett Miller, Matthew Ryan @ Soda Bar. I’ll admit that I haven’t kept up with Rhett Miller in recent years, but as the frontman of Texas alt-country outfit Old 97’s, he’ll always have a special place in my headphones. PLAN C: Fucked and Bound, Hours, Deep Sea Thunder Beast @ SPACE. There’s so much good stuff tonight, I’m also suggesting this Seattle hardcore band, who are both activist minded and a lot of fun. “Zero Fucks” is an anthem.

Monday, March 26

PLAN A: Russian Circles, King Woman @ Brick by Brick. Read my feature this week on San Francisco’s King Woman, who blend doom metal with shoegaze and emotionally draining lyrics. They’re opening for instrumental metal dynamos Russian Circles, who also rule. PLAN B: Butcher Brown, Bomb Squad @ Soda Bar. Butcher Brown brings the funk. The Richmond, Virginia group plays soul-jazz with some flashy fusion elements and more than a trace of Prince. It’s all groove.

Tuesday, March 27

PLAN A: Usnea, Un, Sixes @ SPACE. For even doomier doom, seek out Usnea, who play epic, heavy AF dirges with lyrics about dystopia that are pretty relevant to the present day. It’s gnarly shit. PLAN B: Triathalon, Inner Wave, L. Martin @ House of Blues Voodoo Room. Triathalon’s name is spelled wrong intentionally—there’s a French ska band already called Triathlon (wrap your head around that for a second). But Triathalon is a synth-laden indie soul group that has some cool grooves.