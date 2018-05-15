Mdou Moctar, Godspeed You! Black Emperor and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, May 16

PLAN A: Midnight Track, Roman Watchdogs, Crucial Blend, Privileged @ Til-Two Club. Wednesday is kind of sleepy this week, but you can never really go wrong with a batch of local punk bands. At the very least it’ll be loud and rowdy, which are often two characteristics of a memorable show.

Thursday, May 17

PLAN A: Pedro the Lion, David Dondero @ Belly Up Tavern. Pedro the Lion sort of evaded me in my younger, sad-bastard-music days, but I’m not sure why. David Bazan has resurrected Pedro the Lion for a reunion tour, and they’re sure to provide an evening of top-notch melancholy. PLAN B: La Escalera Fest w/ Pears, High, Pissed Regardless, Ash Williams, Sculpins @ Soda Bar. The bi-national La Escalera Fest is happening this week throughout venues in San Diego and Tijuana. From the emotional punk of Ash Regardless to the crossover thrash of Pissed Regardless, this particular showcase is worth checking out. BACKUP PLAN: Tricky, Young Magic @ Music Box

Friday, May 18

PLAN A: Mdou Moctar, Sun Araw @ The Loft at UCSD. In 2015, Niger-based Mdou Moctar created his own Tuareg adaptation of Purple Rain, which makes this show automatically worth checking out. But his guitar playing is a stunning sound of its own, whether it’s connected to Prince’s legacy or not. PLAN B: Midnight, Bat, Wormwitch, Impure Consecration @ Brick by Brick. Midnight is the kind of metal band that suburban parents would have really hated in the ’80s. Their songs are loud, fast and fairly straightforward, with themes covering the spectrum from Satan to sex to sexual Satanism. BACKUP PLAN: Cults, Reptaliens @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, May 19

PLAN A: Peter Hook and the Light, El Ten Eleven @ House of Blues. Since hearing Joy Division play their own music hasn’t been an option for 38 years, the next best thing is Peter Hook and the Light. Hook was an original member of the band, and he’s been playing their catalog on tour, as well as some New Order classics for good measure. PLAN B: La Escalera Fest w/ Western Settings, Success, Mercy Music, Pity Party @ Bar Pink/The Office. Another La Escalera showcase to check out, this one is split between two venues and starts early in the afternoon. It’ll be a whole day’s worth of punk rock.

Sunday, May 20

PLAN A: Chow Chow Mandy, HEAD, V/L/F @ SPACE. Close out the weekend with Chow Chow Mandy, a duo that specializes in funky, synth-driven pop with some massive hooks.

Monday, May 21

PLAN A: Death Eyes, Constant Lovers, Wild Powwers, Qui @ The Casbah. Death Eyes are one of the most fun bands in San Diego, in that they play intense, concise and often gnarly punk rock. Their songs are all super short, but they can do a lot of damage in just 55 seconds. PLAN B: Hurry Up, The Slashes, Mostly Sunny @ Soda Bar. Pacific Northwestern trio Hurry Up feature ex-members of Bangs and The Thermals, and their garage-punk follows those bands’ legacies of catchy, fuzzbox mayhem. BACKUP PLAN: Tyr, Orphaned Land, Ghost Ship Octavius, Aeternam, Helsott, Warpath @ Brick by Brick.

Tuesday, May 22

PLAN A: Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Marisa Anderson @ Observatory North Park. Seeing Godspeed You! Black Emperor is a little different than a typical rock show, in that their performances involve lengthy compositions and dark visual effects. And nobody says a word. It’s pretty powerful, actually. PLAN B: Here Lies Man, Ecstatic Vision, Monarch @ Soda Bar. Read my feature this week on the heavy psych rock group Here Lies Man, which includes members of Afrobeat collective Antibalas. It’s a pretty badass mixture of funky grooves and heavy riffs, and unlike much else out there. BACKUP PLAN: The Wonder Years, Tigers Jaw, Tiny Moving Parts, Worriers @ House of Blues.