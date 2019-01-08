Melvins, Chasms and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Jess Garten Chasms

Wednesday, Jan. 9

PLAN A: Melvins, hepa.Titus @ The Casbah. Kurt Cobain’s favorite band kicks off a two-night stand at The Casbah. In their 30-plus years together, the Melvins have influenced everyone from Nirvana to Mastodon, and they still melt faces at their live shows. BACKUP PLAN: Eric Burdon & The Animals @ Belly Up Tavern.

Thursday, Jan. 10

PLAN A: Melvins, hepa.Titus @ The Casbah. Much like Samson, we think Melvins singer/guitarist Buzz Osborne garners all his energy from his amazing Sideshow Bob-like mane. Don’t @ us. BACKUP PLAN: Fucked and Bound, Deep Sea Thunder Beast, BobxRoss @ Soda Bar.

Friday, Jan. 11

PLAN A: Chasms, O/X, DJ Vaughn Avakian @ Whistle Stop. L.A. duo Chasms mine the depths of their black hearts for a sound that’s one part industrial, one part shoegaze and a dab of old-school Cure for good measure. Wear black, sway back-and-forth and maybe cry a little. Either way, you’ll be better for it. PLAN B: The Undercover Dream Lovers, BOYO, Creature Canyon @ Soda Bar. Despite the silly name, L.A.-based Undercover Dream Lovers is pretty great at combining dreamy chillwave melodies with slacker-rock sensibilities. The solo project of Matt Koenig, 2018’s In Real Time is synthy, sweet and downright sexy. BACKUP PLAN: Dieselboy, Adia Break, Systemic @ Brick By Brick.

Saturday, Jan. 12

PLAN A: Amen Dunes, Spellling @ Belly Up Tavern. Check out Ombretta Di Dio’s great piece on Damon McMahon (aka Amen Dunes) this week. But while we have your attention, please do show up early to this show for Spellling, the one-woman project from Oakland’s Tia Cabral. Her upcoming sophomore album, Mazy Fly, is filled with dark, synthy soul music that’s good enough to have her headlining venues soon enough. PLAN B: The Dragons, Uncle Joe’s Big Ol’ Driver, Deadbolt, Madly @ The Casbah. Part two of a two-night stand at The Casbah (hopefully this show isn’t also sold out by the time this issue hits stands), The Dragons are local punk rock royalty. Really, why imagine dragons when these badasses bring the fire every time they play. Get it? Dumb joke? Fine, whatever. BACKUP PLAN: Exasperation, SIXES, The Havnauts @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, Jan. 13

PLAN A, Part 1: RedRumsey, Nothingful, Breathing Lesson @ SPACE. A rare performance from RedRumsey, the solo project of Unwound bassist Vern Rumsey. Whereas Unwound specialized in some brutal post-hardcore, RedRumsey is more the type of folk-rock you’d hear from some busker while freighthopping. Plus, this is a matinee show, so there’s plenty of time to make it to… PLAN A, Part 2: The Mattson 2, Mapache @ The Casbah. Former locals, The Mattson 2 have transcended their earlier classification of “surf jazz” and now have a style all their own. The brothers play a style of instrumental music that is both technically proficient and utterly compelling. And don’t miss the Everly Brothers stylings of Mapache. BACKUP PLAN: Death Eyes, Quits, Los Pinche Pinches @ Soda Bar.

Monday, Jan. 14

PLAN A: The Creepy Creeps, Beehive & The Barracudas, Low Volts, The Loons, DJ Richard Whig, DJ GirlGroupGirl @ The Casbah. A night of killer, sweat-drenched local rock music in celebration of The Casbah’s 30th anniversary. There’s not a bad band on this bill, so show up and stay for the whole thing. PLAN B: Mother Mother, Winnetka Bowling League @ Soda Bar. With their 2008 single, “Ghosting,” Canadian band Mother Mother may have inadvertently written the greatest song about leaving without warning. The rest of their catalog is equally catchy indie-rock in the vein of Arcade Fire and Said the Whale.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

PLAN A: Tamaryn, Cold Showers, DJ Jon Blaj @ The Casbah. Fans of Jesus and Mary Chain, Zola Jesus and maybe some other bands with Jesus in their name should already be well versed in the moody dream-pop of New Zealander Tamaryn Brown. She hasn’t released much new material since 2015’s Cranekiss, so let’s hope this night features some new songs. PLAN B: The Oxen, Nowhereland @ Soda Bar. Two solid local bands. Carlsbad-via-Nebraska group The Oxen make some of the best downtempo indie-rock in the county, while Nowhereland’s aggressive psych-rock has evolved considerably since 2017’s Falcon EP. BACKUP PLAN: The Magpie Salute, The Stone Foxes @ Belly Up Tavern.