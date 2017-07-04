Melvins, The Roots and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Melvins

Wednesday, July 5

PLAN A: Melvins, Spotlights, Lo and Be Told @ The Casbah. Legendary grunge/sludge metal band Melvins have played many a show at The Casbah, and have wrecked many an eardrum in the process. They’ve got a lot of records, many of them classics, and they’re going to make one hell of a ruckus. PLAN B: Rosie Flores, Ginger Cowgirl, Trevor McSpadden @ Soda Bar. Rockabilly artist Rosie Flores has been making twangy, honky-tonk brawlers and bawlers for decades, and they still sound great. Boots and hats are optional. BACKUP PLAN: Froth, Moaning, Sixes, Spooky Cigarette @ SPACE.

Thursday, July 6

PLAN A: Soft Lions, Big Bloom, Some Kind of Lizard @ The Casbah. Still recovering from the 4th of July weekend? (Or The Melvins?) Get back in the live music game with this roundup of solid local bands.

Friday, July 7

PLAN A: Rise Against, Deftones, Thrice, Frank Iero and the Patience @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre. I owe a lot of my interest in heavy music to Deftones. I saw them as a young lad of 15, and while I’ve grown and expanded my palate since then, I still have a soft spot for the group. If you don’t like The White Pony at least a little bit, then I’m not sure what to say. PLAN B: Thee Commons @ The Casbah. Self-described “psychedelic cumbia punk” band Thee Commons sound like summer. They combine a lot of styles, yet it’s a fluid mixture that never sounds awkward or forced. Their songs are a lot of fun, and remarkably, sound like few other bands right now.

Saturday, July 8

PLAN A: Shades McCool, Koi Division, Mr Vacation and the Torta Sharks @ Tower Bar. Shades McCool are a band we’ve been watching for a few years, ever since they got our coveted endorsement in the Great Demo Review, and you should be watching them too. This show also features “fish goth” band Koi Division. Wait, what? PLAN B: Lord Dying, Eukaryst, Raise the Guns @ The Merrow. Lord Dying is a kind of sludgy, kind of doomy band that’s heavy without losing their sense of fun. Think High on Fire, with just a touch of Red Fang.

Sunday, July 9

PLAN A: Flying Hair, San Pedro El Cortez, Dream Burglar @ Soda Bar. Flying Hair put an appealing spin on garage rock by making it louder, heavier and weirder, having previously been described as “Black Angels meets Black Sabbath.” That’s the kind of rock ‘n’ roll mashup that I can get into. PLAN B: Stokka, Glam Skanks, Pleasure Fix @ The Casbah. Stokka simply call themselves “rock ‘n’ roll,” which is pretty much true. They’re a little glam, a little punk, maybe even a little ‘80s metal, but at the end of the day they play catchy songs with big guitars: Rock ‘n’ roll.

Monday, July 10

PLAN A: Dead Meadow, Amerikan Bear, Summer Knowledge @ Blonde. Psychedelic stoner rockers Dead Meadow made a transformation from a fuzzy Sabbath-like band to one more atmospheric and weird. No matter what form they take, their sounds are always immense. BACKUP PLAN: Flood Coats, Rainstorm Brother, Exasperation @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, July 11

PLAN A: The Roots @ Observatory North Park. Hip-hop legends The Roots are another band I saw as a teenager who left a big impression on my still-developing brain. They opened for Rage Against the Machine and blew them out of the water. They’re still killing it, with a whole catalog full of great records. PLAN B: Pharmakon, Die Missbildungen Des Menschen, Monochromacy @ SPACE. For more adventurous listeners, check out Pharmakon, a New York-based industrial-noise artist who has released three consistently devastating albums of terrifying electronic dirges. It’s amazing stuff, but it’s intense. BACKUP PLAN: Sports, YEEK @ Soda Bar.