Middle Kids, Lyrics Born and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Ellie Smith Middle Kids

Wednesday, Dec. 12

PLAN A: Valley Maker, John Van Deusen, J. Hofstee @ Soda Bar. Seattle-based Valley Maker’s Rhododendron is one of 2018’s most overlooked albums. Filled with frontman Austin Crane’s plaintive and heartfelt lyrics, fans of Kurt Vile and Jake Bugg will almost certainly love Valley Maker’s brand of folk-rock. BACKUP PLAN: Colter Wall, Josh Morningstar @ Belly Up Tavern.

Thursday, Dec. 13

PLAN A: Middle Kids, The Shacks @ Soda Bar. Middle Kids might be the best thing to come out of Australia since Nick Cave and Vegemite (screw you, it’s delicious). The Sydney-based trio’s debut, Lost Friends, is filled with anthemic, ’90s-inspired rock that still feels timely. Just try to get the single “Mistake” out of your head. PLAN B: THOU, MJ Guider, Miserable, Lingua Ignota @ Ché Café Collective. THOU’s 2014 album, Heathen, is some kind of sludge-metal masterpiece; the way it builds and builds only to explode into a wall of distortion coupled with singer Bryan Funck’s banshee-like vocals. The Baton Rogue band’s latest LP, Magus, is just as brutal. BACKUP PLAN: Thumpasaurus @ The Casbah.

Friday, Dec. 14

PLAN A: Lyrics Born, Zion I @ Music Box. Rapper/producer Tsutomu Shimura (aka Lyrics Born) is probably best known for his 2003 masterpiece, Later That Day, but he has released a steady catalog of experimental hip-hop since then. His latest, Quite a Life, is more on the soul and funk side, but still feels fresh. PLAN B: ‘91X Wrex the Halls’ w/ Death Cab for Cutie, Third Eye Blind, Lord Huron, Billie Eilish, Barns Courtney, The Interrupters @ Valley View Casino Center. We might never understand the nostalgia surrounding Third Eye Blind, but we still think this is worth attending for Death Cab and newcomer Billie Eilish. BACKUP PLAN: Fu Manchu, Bosswitch @ The Casbah.

Saturday, Dec. 15

PLAN A: The Joshua White Trio +1 @ Dizzy’s. White is arguably the best jazz pianist in the city and will lead a group of local all-stars through the music of McCoy Tyner, the legendary pianist best known for his work with John Coltrane. PLAN B: Próxima Parada, Tularosa @ Soda Bar. San Luis Obispo’s Próxima Parada play relatively soulful rock with a hint of folk, and while it’s not exactly novel, tracks like “Believin’ Is Hard” and “Desert Bloom II” are good for sexy time slow dancing with bae. BACKUP PLAN: Queen Naija @ SOMA.

Sunday, Dec. 16.

PLAN A: Earthless, Volcano @ Belly Up Tavern. Earthless are local psych-rock legends and will be performing with the Mad Alchemy Light Show. Show up early for fellow locals Volcano, which features members of JOY, Harsh Toke and Loom. BACKUP PLAN: JMSN, August 08 @ The Casbah.

Monday, Dec. 17

PLAN A: The Soft Moon, Hide, Lingua Ignota @ The Casbah. Oakland’s The Soft Moon crafts music for anyone who thinks Nine Inch Nails started sucking after Pretty Hate Machine. They’re new LP, Criminal, ratchets up the industrial sounds and the band is also known for having some sick visuals during their live shows. BACKUP PLAN: Void Vator, Mezzoa, Amigo @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

PLAN A: Ministry, Carpenter Brut, Alien Weaponry @ House of Blues. Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen just turned 60, but the band’s new album, AmeriKKKant, is proof that he’s just as surly as ever. The legendary industrial band will play the new LP in full on this night, but there will also be songs from The Land of Rape and Honey and Psalm 69 peppered in as well. BACKUP PLAN: ‘For the Sender’ w/ Alex Woodard, Jack Tempchin, Molly Jenson, Sean Watkins and more @ Belly Up Tavern.