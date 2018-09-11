Miguel, Tommy Stinson and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Miguel

Wednesday, Sept. 12

PLAN A: Unwed Sailor, Early Day Miners @ Soda Bar. Post-rock outfit Unwed Sailor have been around for 20 years, but they haven’t released that much music in the second half of that span. However, last year’s brief Take A Minute EP is proof they still have a lot of climactic, richly arranged and pretty ideas left to share. PLAN B: Lost Dog Street Band, Sam Hell @ The Casbah. Lost Dog Street Band are a Tennessee duo that play folk and bluegrass that’s earnest, sad and stark. I hesitate to call it alt-bluegrass, because that sounds horrible, but there’s a darkness and spaciousness to it that’s haunting. BACKUP PLAN: Todd Snider, Reed Foehl @ Belly Up Tavern.

Thursday, Sept. 13

PLAN A: Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire @ Whistle Stop. Tommy Stinson of The Replacements and Chip Roberts are performing shows on tour that involve some stripped-down songs, some storytelling and most likely good times all around. This isn’t a typical rock show, so I’d make a point of trying to get inside before the bar fills up. PLAN B: Radio Moscow, Featherstone, Duuns @ The Casbah. Psych rock outfit Radio Moscow currently call San Diego home, despite being founded in Iowa. And we’re lucky to have them—their sound is heavy, bluesy and badass. BACKUP PLAN: Summer Cannibals, Bosswitch, Runs Deep @ Soda Bar.

Friday, Sept. 14

PLAN A: Yob, Acid King, CHRCH @ Brick by Brick. One of my favorite records this year is Yob’s Our Raw Heart, a doom metal album that’s not just heavy but deeply affecting. They’re pretty amazing live, as well, with a perfect blend of the thunderous and psychedelic. PLAN B: Broken Baby, Harms, DJ Miss Lady D @ Bar Pink. L.A.’s Broken Baby are a duo that blend new wave melodies with dance-punk rhythms and big pop hooks. They’re sassy, danceable and too catchy not to love. BACKUP PLAN: Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears, Paul Cherry @ The Casbah.

Saturday, Sept. 15

PLAN A: Peaking Lights, Ingonoir & Snapghost, Ethics, Ditches, Shindigs @ A Ship in the Woods. A Ship in the Woods has been known to put on some great shows, and this one looks like it won’t be an exception. Peaking Lights are a trippy indie duo that incorporates elements of dub and electronic music, and the effect is strange but very cool. PLAN B: Dani Bell and the Tarantist, The Midnight Pine, Sights and Sages, Low Volts @ The Casbah. Dani Bell and the Tarantist recently wrapped up work on a new album, so there’s a good chance they’ll be playing new material. Plus sets from The Midnight Pine and Sights and Sages only sweeten the deal. BACKUP PLAN: Youth Brigade, John Cougar Concentration Camp, Dead on the Wire @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, Sept. 16

PLAN A: Foxing, Kississippi @ The Casbah. Last week I wrote about Foxing, whose new album Nearer My God puts apocalyptic themes into an arty indie rock context. They’re an ambitious group, and this should prove to be a great show. PLAN B: Ghostface Killah, Raekwon @ Observatory North Park. It’s hard to pick a favorite emcee from the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, but Ghostface and Raekwon are certainly in the running. They’re also an excellent duo, as evident on 1995’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, plus their hardcore narratives hold up well over more than two decades.

Monday, Sept. 17

PLAN A: Miguel, DVSN @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. L.A. R&B artist Miguel has made an impressive arc from early, Prince-like jams to eventually having his music appear in the Pixar movie Coco. His songs are pretty much all good and he’s increasingly added a bit more social consciousness to his otherwise sexy jams.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

PLAN A: Bryan John Appleby, Tomten @ Soda Bar. Singer/songwriter Bryan John Appleby’s Fire on the Vine is both an underrated record, and an utterly gorgeous one. It’s not a stretch to compare Appleby to Sufjan Stevens or Elliott Smith at their most stripped-down. It’s music that’s as warm as it is heartbreaking. PLAN B: Hoarder, Therapy, Violencia, The Gay Agenda @ Tower Bar. Olympia-based Hoarder is a hardcore band that does not fuck around. They play some of the most intense d-beat style crust I’ve heard in a while, with a vocalist whose voice is menacing and raw.