Molly Nilsson, Black Belt Eagle Scout and more San Diego concerts

Wednesday, Nov. 7

PLAN A: Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin @ The Irenic. Hopefully readers caught last week’s feature on Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, best known for scoring Dario Argento’s classic horror film, Suspiria. The band will be performing the score while the movie screens behind them, making this show all the more creepy and enticing. PLAN B: Lucero, Strand of Oaks @ The Observatory North Park. Also in last week’s issue, Ryan Bradford gushed about Lucero’s brand of “sad-bastard alt-country.” Opener Timothy Showalter (aka Strand of Oaks) is a little less country, but just as much of a sad bastard, so show up on time for this one. BACKUP PLAN: The Midnight Pine, Juanita Stein @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, Nov. 8

PLAN A: Vundabar, Illuminati Hotties, Los Shadows @ House of Blues. Read all about the self-described “tenderpunk” sounds of Illuminati Hotties here, but stick around for headliner Vundabar. Despite the silly name, their mix of Mission of Burma-style punk and early 2000s blog-rock (think The Strokes, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah) gets us all nostalgic for simpler times. PLAN B: José James @ Garfield Theatre. See this week’s Short List on page 12 for more info on this show. PLAN C: Film School, The Color Forty Nine, DJ Ian Utero @ Whistle Stop. Speaking of early 2000s bands, San Francisco’s Film School made quite the buzz around then, but have been relatively quiet lately. That is, until the recent release of Bright to Death, their first album in eight years and quite the return to form. Show up early to this show for the excellent local band The Color Forty Nine. BACKUP PLAN: Dani Bell and the Tarantist, Kuinka, Jesse Lamonaca and the Dime Novels @ The Casbah.

Friday, Nov. 9

PLAN A: Molly Nilsson, Underpass @ Whistle Stop. For over a decade, the Stockholm-raised, Berlin-based Nilsson has specialized in that brand of synth-pop ideal for dancing around alone in an all-too-small apartment in your underwear. That being said, please put your clothes back on and enjoy her in person. She’s amazing. PLAN B: Kyle Craft @ Soda Bar. If you’re having a bad day, Craft’s new album, Full Circle Nightmare, is a nice dose of T. Rex-style rock. Check out the dangerously sexy single, “The Rager,” for a nice taste.

Saturday, Nov. 10

All Them Witches, Handsome Jack @ The Casbah. We profiled All Them Witches back in 2016 on the strength of their third album, Dying Surfer Meets His Maker. Since then, they just seem to get better and better. Their new LP, ATW, is a slow-building blast of psychedelic sorcery filled with heavy riffs and brooding lyrics. PLAN B: Morrissey, Starcrawler @ Copley Symphony Hall. This show is surprisingly not sold out. Are people finally fed up with Morrissey’s perpetual pompousness? Nonetheless, have you listened to “That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore” lately?

Sunday, Nov. 11

PLAN A: Sugar Candy Mountain, The Gift Machine @ Soda Bar. Fans of fun indie-psych bands such as Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Tame Impala may want to look into Sugar Candy Mountain, whose new record, Do Right, is filled with spacey, fuzzy pop gems perfect for good trips. BACKUP PLAN: Digital Lizards of Doom, Nite Lapse, 10-19, Of Ennui @ The Casbah.

Monday, Nov. 12

Tacocat, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Giveaway @ The Casbah. Tacocat is fun, spirited punk, but it’s Black Belt Eagle Scout that we’re most interested in seeing on this night. She’s American Indian, queer and her debut album, Mother of my Children, is filled with heartbreaking songs dealing in a range of issues (check out the beautiful video for “Indians Never Die”). BACKUP PLAN: Ghost @ Spreckels Theater.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

PLAN A: Ural Thomas & The Pain, Tori Roze & The Hot Mess @ The Casbah. Portland’s Ural Thomas & The Pain are all about that old-school, big-band R&B sound that comes complete with an organ and a horn section. Still, it’s the pipes on Thomas, who is well into his 70s, that’s the star of the show. PLAN B: Black Lips, Iceage, Surfbort @ House of Blues. The Black Lips are trash, but Iceage is rad AF and worth the price of admission alone.