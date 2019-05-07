MorMor, Mrs. Magician and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Micaiah Carter MorMor

Wednesday, May 8

PLAN A: MorMor @ Soda Bar. MorMor (real name: Seth Nyquist) is definitely the show we’re most looking forward to this week. We were blown away by his 2018 debut EP, Heaven’s Only Wishful, and his latest single, “Outside,” is a beautifully morose pop gem that features acoustic guitar and synths working in a harmonious unison. BACKUP PLAN: Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Briston Maroney, Dani Bell & The Tarantist @ The Casbah.

Thursday, May 9

PLAN A: Lady Lamb, Katie von Schleicher, Alex Schaaf @ Soda Bar. Formerly known as Lady Lamb the Beekeeper, the musical project of Brooklyn-based Aly Spaltro is all about slow-building, anthemic indie-rock with big hooks and boisterous choruses. Check out her most recent single, “Even in the Tremor,” for a nice taste. BACKUP PLAN: Bayonne, Palm Daze @ The Casbah.

Friday, May 10

PLAN A: Mrs. Magician, Hideout, Mt. Pleasant @ Soda Bar. A fantastic lineup of local indie-rock bands will be playing to help raise money for fellow musician Jayme Ralph (locals may remember him from the band Writer), who recently suffered a major head trauma and needs help with medical bills. PLAN B: ‘DREAM ‘19’ w/ Black Marble, Second Still, Riki Provoker, O/X @ The Casbah. Read Peter Holslin’s excellent feature on synth beast O/X in this issue, but also check out Black Marble, who specializes in minimalist post-punk with a goth heart. BACKUP PLAN: Nite Lapse, Ignant Benches, Foxtide @ Public Square Coffee House.

Saturday, May 11

PLAN A, Part 1: ‘North Park Festival of the Arts.’ There are so many great local bands to choose from at this annual festival including CityBeat faves such as The Havnauts, Cumbia Machin, The Donkeys and Jake Najor & the Moment of Truth. And since most of it happens during the day, it leaves plenty of time to head to… PLAN A, Part 2: ‘DREAM 19’ w/ Xeno & Oaklander, SRSQ, Chasms, Body of Light, The Victoriana @ The Casbah. Not a bad band on this bill, but we’re particularly excited about the one-woman synth-opera project SRSQ and headliners Xeno & Oaklander, who combine ’60s French-pop and dark ’80s new-wave. PLAN B: Lila Downs @ California Center for the Arts. Known for beautifully combining traditional and modern Mexican music, the incomparable Lila Downs is well worth the drive to Escondido.

Sunday, May 12

PLAN A: Harriet Brown, Glympse, Trip Advisor @ Soda Bar. Fans of Prince and Justin Timberlake should check out L.A.-based R&B singer and producer Harriet Brown. His new album, Mall of Fortune, is filled with sexy blasts of soul music that are both danceable and lyrically heavy. PLAN B: Tav Falco’s Panther Burns, Low Volts, Stephen Rey @ Whistle Stop. Tav Falco is a legend in certain hipster sets for his blend of rock, blues, jazz, cabaret and even surf-rock. He’s on tour with his Panther Burns band in celebration of the group’s 40th anniversary. BACKUP PLAN: Foxing, Now, Now, Daddy Issues @ The Casbah.

Monday, May 13

PLAN A: El Vez, Stephen El Rey @ The Casbah. Fresh off a stellar soul music revue, everyone’s favorite local Mexican Elvis impersonator switches it up for a night of storytelling and sad songs he’s dubbed “The Unhappy Hour.” We’re so there. #SadSongs4Eva #GothSummer BACKUP PLAN: If Only., Watashi Wa Dance Party, Lost Dakota, Smarter Than Robots @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, May 14

PLAN A: Carsie Blanton, Eric Kufs @ The Casbah. Our editor has been absolutely in love with singer/songwriter Carsie Blanton since seeing her live in her hometown of New Orleans a few years ago. One-part brutally honest, one-part touchingly vulnerable, her live shows always feel like a party hosted by a bestie. PLAN B: The Japanese House, Art School Girlfriend @ House of Blues. British artist Amber Bain (aka The Japanese House) crafts catchy indie-pop, but we’re actually more excited about fellow Brit Polly Mackey, the producer behind Art School Girlfriend. While she’s only released a few songs, they all have a mellow, chill-wave vibe perfect for those moments where you feel heartbroken, but still feeling yourself.