Mothers, True Widow and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Tonje Thilesen Mothers

Wednesday, Oct. 10

PLAN A: Mothers, Lala Lala @ Soda Bar. Mothers’ new album, Render Another Ugly Method, is a great, weird set of indie rock that might have flown under a lot of readers’ radar. It’s abstract, dissonant and even anthemic at times. It’s the kind of album that takes a few listens to get, but once it hits, it’s hard to stop listening. PLAN B: The Twilight Sad, Exasperation @ The Casbah. Scottish outfit The Twilight Sad have been balancing shoegaze and goth textures over the past decade, so it’s no wonder they’ve become a favorite of none other than Robert Smith of The Cure. BACKUP PLAN: Shannon and the Clams, Tropa Magica, Spooky Cigarette @ Belly Up Tavern.

Thursday, Oct. 11

PLAN A: True Widow, EST, The Bank of America, DJ Velvet Touch @ Soda Bar. True Widow’s always been a hard band to classify, as they employ the darkness and heaviness of metal in a package that’s more subdued and melodic. I don’t necessarily know what to call it, but their doomy slowcore always sounds great. PLAN B: Hinds, Toast @ The Irenic. Despite being a Spanish band, Hinds have actually written a song inspired by San Diego, titled “San Diego” no less. Still, their grungy, garagey indie rock numbers should sound right at home here in California. BACKUP PLAN: Nicely, Quali, Hours, Language of Flowers @ The Casbah.

Friday, Oct. 12

PLAN A: Patterson Hood @ Music Box. Just a few weeks back, San Diego was blessed with the presence of Drive-By Truckers alumnus Jason Isbell. Fellow Trucker Patterson Hood is now paying us a visit, with a repertoire of Crazy Horse-influenced roots rock numbers and—who knows—maybe even a Truckers song or two. PLAN B: Guerilla Toss, French Vanilla @ Whistle Stop. Guerrilla Toss is a peculiar bunch, with a danceable sound that’s at once fascinating, fun, overwhelming and totally bizarre. But there will be much dancing, guaranteed. BACKUP PLAN: We Were Promised Jetpacks, Jenn Champion @ The Irenic.

Saturday, Oct. 13

PLAN A: Screaming Females, Kitten Forever, Mittens @ Soda Bar. For some reason, this is a relatively slow Saturday, but take solace in the fact that this show is going to rule. Screaming Females are an exciting enough band on their own, thanks to some punchy indie rock songs. Plus, guitarist/frontwoman Marissa Paternoster’s shredding abilities put them over the top.

Sunday, Oct. 14

PLAN A: Marissa Nadler, Johanna Warren @ The Casbah. Last week I profiled Marissa Nadler, a singer/songwriter who has built a darkly gorgeous catalog full of stark indie folk over eight consistently strong albums. Her latest, For My Crimes, is another winner, and it’s thoroughly chilling.

Monday, Oct. 15

PLAN A: King Khan and the Shrines, Gabriella Cohen @ Belly Up Tavern. King Khan’s been known to perform with a variety of different acts, but psychedelic garage group The Shrines are by far his best project. That has a lot to do with the over-the-top showmanship, but the horn section certainly doesn’t hurt either. BACKUP PLAN: The Dodos, Prism Tats @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

PLAN A: Monster Magnet, Electric Citizen, Dark Sky Choir, Desert Suns @ Brick by Brick. Monster Magnet have been delivering psychedelic stoner rock gems since the ’90s, even landing a couple of hits with “Negasonic Teenage Warhead” and “Space Lord.” The band’s still got plenty of riffs to let fly, so this should be a fun one.