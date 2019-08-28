Ms Nina, Melvins and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Spencer Kilgore Ms Nina

Wednesday, Aug. 28

PLAN A: Ms Nina @ Soda Bar. Just when you think there’s nothing new under the sun when it comes to reggaeton, along comes Ms Nina. We love the Argentinian-born, Spain-based artist’s mix of crass kiss-offs and introspective confessions. The name of her debut mixtape, Twerking on the Outside, Crying on the Inside, kinda says it all. BACKUP PLAN: The Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, AFI @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Thursday, Aug. 29

PLAN A: The Bird and the Bee, Alex Lilly, Samantha Sidley @ The Casbah. Co-ed duo The Bird and the Bee are kind of one-trick ponies, what with their shtick of doing sexy lounge covers of iconic bands (Hall & Oates, Van Halen, etc.), but it’s still fun to sing along. However, it’s openers Alex Lilly and Samantha Sidley that push this show up to Plan A status. PLAN B: Maggot Heart, Crematory Stench @ Tower Bar. Not to be confused with the cellist of the same name, Linnéa Olsson is the one-woman force behind Maggot Heart, a hard-driving rock band that sounds like Marc Bolan fronting Mechanical Animals-era Marilyn Manson. BACKUP PLAN: Warsaw, Starover Blue, Strange Ages @ Black Cat Bar.

Friday, Aug. 30

PLAN A: The Roots @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California. It’s hard to believe there’s an entire generation of kids who probably know The Roots primarily as the band from The Tonight Show. Do us a favor: Make your kids listen to Illadelph Halflife, Things Fall Apart and Phrenology, and then take them to this show. PLAN B: Sacri Monti, Volcano!, Warish @ The Casbah. A great lineup of local psych-rock bands known for jamming out and blowing minds. BACKUP PLAN: Throwing Muses, Fred Abong @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, Aug. 31

PLAN A: I M U R, Fluxx, SAGE @ Che Café Collective. Vancouver, Canada’s I M U R describe their music as “genre-bending make-out music,” and it’s hard to argue with that classification. Singles such as “Fever” and “Lips, Tongue and Teeth” are groovy R&B bangers that get hips swaying. PLAN B: The Young Wild, Creature Canyon, The Frets, Lean @ The Casbah. Indie-rockers The Young Wild might be the biggest local band you’ve never heard of. Their 2016 single, “Not a One,” is a piano-based pop burner complete with handclaps and over 8 million streams on Spotify. BACKUP PLAN: Stars At Night, Forest Grove, Gloomsday @ Manhattan Bar.

Sunday, Sept. 1

PLAN A, Part 1: Geezer, Satanic Puppeter Orchestra, Shades McCool, Pony Death Ride @ The Casbah. We’ll admit the idea of a Weezer tribute band fronted by a bunch of guys dressed up like senior citizens does sound kind of dumb, but it’s actually quite hilarious. Same goes for a band that’s fronted by a robot singing over synthy music (Satanic Puppeteer Orchestra). Just trust us on this one. Plus, it’s an early show so there’s still time to make it to... PLAN A, Part 2: Massive Attack @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. The iconic trip-hop group is celebrating the 21st anniversary of their masterpiece, Mezzanine, so expect to hear standout tracks like “Angel” and “Teardrop.” BACKUP PLAN: The Penske File, Western Settings, Doc Hammer, Matt Caskitt & The Breaks, Andrew Cream @ The Tower Bar.

Monday, Sept. 2

PLAN A: Bosswitch, The Brankas, Plunger @ The Tower Bar. A great lineup of local punk and punk-adjacent bands. Look, it’s Monday night so we can’t honestly endorse driving to Chula Vista to see… BACKUP PLAN: Korn, Alice in Chains @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre. But you can if you want to.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

PLAN A: Melvins, Redd Kross, ShitKid, Toshi Kasai @ The Casbah. There’s a reason Melvins were Kurt Cobain’s favorite band. They practically laid all the groundwork for all the grunge and sludge-metal bands that went on to fame and glory so let’s show up and give these guys some respect. BACKUP PLAN: The Black Market Brigade, Service Interruption, The Golden Siddhi, The Renters @ Soda Bar.