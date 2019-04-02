Murs, The Foreign Resort and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Gina Canavan Girlpool

Wednesday, April 3

PLAN A: Low Cut Connie, Space Force, Parker Meridien @ The Casbah. Philly rockers Low Cut Connie take their musical cues from the Rolling Stones and even Jerry Lee Lewis, with frontman Adam Weiner banging on the piano like a man possessed. Their live shows are truly an experience. BACKUP PLAN: Gunna, Shy Glizzy, Lil Keed @ House of Blues.

Thursday, April 4

PLAN A: Murs, Locksmith, Cojo, DJ Artistic @ The Casbah. L.A. rapper Murs broke out in the late ’90s and, perhaps unfairly, was lumped into that decade’s wave of “conscious rappers.” He’s continued to put out bangers and is something of a legend now. His new album, A Strange Journey Into the Unimaginable, is a reflective musical statement on friends, family and mortality. PLAN B: Anvil, Don Jamieson, Archer Nation @ Brick by Brick. For those who haven’t seen the utterly charming documentary on Canadian heavy metal band Anvil, please seek it out (it’s cheekily titled Anvil! The Story of Anvil). Then go see them live, because it’s still easy to see how these guys influenced bands like Metallica and other ’80s metal giants. BACKUP PLAN: The Shakes, The Frets, Fever Joy @ Che Café.

Friday, April 5

PLAN A: Girlpool, Hatchie, Kitten @ The Casbah. It was love at first listen when we first heard L.A. duo Girlpool back in 2015. The indie rockers have come a long way since then, transitioning from straight-ahead indie rock to a more nuanced, fuller and harmonic sound on this year’s What Chaos is Imaginary. Beautiful lyrics, beautiful songs. PLAN B: Ignant Benches, Bad Kids, Lefties, Leon Canoe, Splendid Noises @ Che Café. Chula Vista natives Ignant Benches sound like The Strokes on stale Quaaludes (but, like, in a good way), and have stolen our hearts with their brilliant cover of Rednex’s “Cotton Eye Joe.” They turn the goofy ’90s song (which itself was a reworked version of a pre-Civil War folk song) into some kind of sad-eyed hipster ballad just waiting to be used in a rom-com. BACKUP PLAN: Dead Feather Moon, Shane Hall, Taken By Canadians @ Belly Up Tavern.

Saturday, April 6

PLAN A: Tulengua, The Huge Class, A.II.Z, Red Eye Clan @ Moustache Bar, Tijuana. Regular CityBeat readers might recognize the name of bi-national, bilingual hip-hop group Tulengua. The trio brings a lot of energy to their live show so cross the border, grab an Uber and check them out at this intimate, outdoor venue known for their bizarre tequila shot concoctions. PLAN B: Darius, Zimmer, KARTELL @ Quartyard. Darius is one of those rare DJs that brings a little something extra to what is an otherwise derivative genre. The Frenchman adds elements of disco and funk to infectious house beats, resulting in a smooth, danceable pastiche of styles that’s easy to get lost in. BACKUP PLAN: Tender, Jane Holiday @ The Casbah.

Sunday, April 7

PLAN A: The Foreign Resort, Hexa, Blood Ponies @ Whistle Stop. Sundays are a tough sell when it comes to getting out to live shows, but local goths and other pale folk need to come out for this one. Danish trio The Foreign Resort mix Pornography-era Cure with some synthy beats that sound like they were lifted from a late ’90s industrial compilation. Bonus: Two of San Diego’s best dark-wave bands open. BACKUP PLAN: Ten Fé, Creature Canyon @ The Casbah.

Monday, April 8

PLAN A: Dream Burglar, The Prids, Sick Wish @ Bar Pink. Dream Burglar are one of the best garage-rock groups in San Diego, but we’ll be going to this show primarily for The Prids. Sounding like a moodier, darker version of The New Pornographers, the Portland quartet has been busting out bass-driven indie rock for almost 20 years and their latest LP, Do I Look Like I’m in Love, might be their best yet. BACKUP PLAN: Those Darn Gnomes, Nathan Hubbard, Delta-Sine, Vaginals @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, April 9

PLAN A: T-Pain, Abby Jasmine @ The Observatory North Park. Truth be told, this is a bit of a slow night, but we can think of worse ways to spend an evening than listening to “Buy U a Drank” while buying someone a drank. BACKUP PLAN: The Mondegreens, Underhill Family Orchestra, J. Hofstee @ Soda Bar.