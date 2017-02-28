Mykki Blanco, Stevie Nicks and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Mykki Blanco

Wednesday, March 1

PLAN A: Marie Davidson, Hexa @ The Hideout. Montreal-based synth-pop artist Marie Davidson plays minimal, coldwave-inspired pop that’s abstract yet accessible, with lyrics both in English and French. It’s weird, fun stuff with just the right amount of gloom. PLAN B: Britton, KIYOSHI, PRGRM @ Belly Up Tavern. For an even more diverse set of beats, check out this cross-genre electronic showcase just a little up north, featuring Britton’s minimal techno and PRGRM’s industrial synth-pop. BACKUP PLAN: Mrs. Henry’s Mothership @ Soda Bar.

Thursday, March 2

PLAN A: Stevie Nicks, The Pretenders @ Viejas Arena. OK, look, I really don’t feel like I have to explain why Stevie Nicks is my Plan A, but if you’re scratching your head, listen to Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours and Tusk, then her solo album Bella Donna, and then you’ll be caught up. You’re welcome. PLAN B: Death Valley Girls, Adult Books, Spooky Cigarette @ The Hideout. There have been plenty of bands that have played the kind of noisy garage rock that Death Valley Girls do—onetime San Diegans Dum Dum Girls, for instance—but their dark sensibility and sense of humor make those jangly riffs sound downright refreshing. BACKUP PLAN: Paul Cauthen, Nena Anderson @ Soda Bar.

Friday, March 3

PLAN A: Birdy Bardot, Dani Bell and the Tarantist, Rebecca Jade and the Cold Fact, Midnight Pine, Cardinal Moon @ The Casbah. There ain’t no party like a Redwoods Revue party, featuring five stellar bands that all share the same backing band. For more info read this week’s Short List. PLAN B: Birth, The Bad Vibes, Summer Knowledge @ Soda Bar. Birth is a newly formed band featuring members of Astra and Radio Moscow, which means there’s going to be some epic psych-rock happening here. BACKUP PLAN: Miya Folick, Winter, Garden Echo @ Che Cafe.

Saturday, March 4

PLAN A: Laura Stevenson, Brawley, Jason Hanna and the Bullfighters @ The Casbah. Singer/songwriter Laura Stevenson’s upbeat songs have a little bit of punk grit in them, but more than anything they’re catchy AF pop tunes in the vein of The Go-Go’s, The Cars and Cheap Trick. Her songs’ll be stuck in your head for days. BACKUP PLAN: GAYC/DC, Geezer, No Small Children @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, March 5

PLAN A: Shiner, Montalban Quintet, Weight of the Sun @ The Casbah. I’ve been waiting for this show for a long time. Fifteen years to be precise, after I heard The Egg for the first time. Then the Kansas City post-hardcore group broke up. But they’re back and ready to dive into a set of powerful, melodic anthems with a heavy punch. PLAN B: Sinkane, Santino Romeri @ Soda Bar. For something with subtler grooves, check out Sinkane, whose new album (Life & Livin’ It) blends pop, soul, electronic and global styles into something danceable, funky and vibrant. BACKUP PLAN: Isaiah Rashad @ Observatory North Park.

Monday, March 6

PLAN A: The Dead Ships, Taken by Canadians, Flames of Durga, Mike Maimone @ The Casbah. The Dead Ships won L.A. Weekly’s Best Band of 2016 award, which is quite the honor (that must mean they’re better than the Red Hot Chili Peppers—see my feature this week for more on that). They’re a fine rock ‘n’ roll band, certainly, with plenty of catchy tunes on new album Citycide.

Tuesday, March 7

PLAN A: Mykki Blanco, Cakes Da Killa @ Soda Bar. Mykki Blanco eschews hip-hop stereotypes in a number of ways: He’s a queer artist who often dresses in drag or flamboyant outfits. And his music is an innovative and hypnotic blend of trap, cloud rap and psychedelia, swirling together different sounds and styles into something that sounds like the future.