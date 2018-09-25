Natalie Prass, Adams Ave Street Fair and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Tonje Thilesen Natalie Prass

Wednesday, Sept. 26

PLAN A: Deep Purple, Judas Priest @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre. Judas Priest are metal gods. They even wrote a song about it, and that was back in 1980. Yet they still sound amazing. Their new album, Firepower, is one of their best in years. Plus, if they play “Breaking the Law” or “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming,” that’s worth the price alone. PLAN B: Ben Howard, Wye Oak @ Open Air Theatre. Ben Howard’s art-pop is atmospheric, moody and pretty, like a somewhat folkier Radiohead. And paired with Wye Oak, the consistently great indie rock duo, this should prove to be a solid show from beginning to end. BACKUP PLAN: The Vaginals, The Oxford Coma, Nebula Drag @ The Merrow.

Thursday, Sept. 27

PLAN A: Jay-Z and Beyonce, DJ Khaled, Chloe x Halle @ SDCCU Stadium. The Lemonade/4:44/Everything Is Love saga has been a wild ride, but it’s resulted in some truly compelling material from this pop power couple. Plus they have more hits combined than, well, just about everybody. PLAN B: Miss New Buddha, One I Red, Shoot the Glass, Omega Three @ The Casbah. Speaking of wild rides, Miss New Buddha’s live shows are always pretty intense and animated. Their heavy post-hardcore sound makes for a loud, rowdy time every time they’re on stage. BACKUP PLAN: The Pharcyde @ Observatory North Park.

Friday, Sept. 28

PLAN A: A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour @ Humphreys by the Bay. Musicians who have toured and recorded with David Bowie over the years have embarked on a tour to do his musical legacy justice. If we’re to hear someone play the Thin White Duke’s music, it’s best to hear it from the players who shared the stage and studio with him. PLAN B: Devotchka, Orkesta Mendoza @ Observatory North Park. Devotchka’s always been a tricky band to classify, as they take influence from a wide range of sounds, from contemporary indie rock to Eastern European folk music. It’s a one-of-a-kind sound, and it’s very cool. BACKUP PLAN: Revocation, Exhumed, Rivers of Nihil, Yautja @ Brick by Brick.

Saturday, Sept. 29

PLAN A: Adams Avenue Street Fair w/ Wild Wild Wets, The Schizophonics, The Loons, Madly @ Adams Ave. There’s only one festival in San Diego that’s free, all-ages and features two days worth of great music, including a long list of the best local bands. It’s this one, and it’s always a good time. PLAN B: The Presets, Leftwing & Kody @ Music Box. I first remember hearing The Presets about a decade ago when they released their single “This Boy’s In Love.” And that song holds up pretty well, now that I’m listening to it again. Regardless, the Australian electro outfit should provide a satisfying dance party. BACKUP PLAN: Oddisee and Evidence, Warm Brew @ Observatory North Park.

Sunday, Sept. 30

PLAN A: Natalie Prass, Stella Donnelly @ The Casbah. I became an instant fan of Natalie Prass after hearing her self-titled debut album, and her follow-up, The Future and the Past, is even funkier and more diverse. Lady’s got soul. PLAN B: Adams Avenue Street Fair w/ Dirty Sweet, Euphoria Brass Band, The Slashes @ Adams Ave. Those who missed the first day of the street fair, or those who want a second full day’s worth of local artists on outdoor stages, should definitely make a point to catch some sets on Sunday. It’s one of the better festivals this city puts on.

Monday, Oct. 1

PLAN A: Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band @ Observatory North Park. Conor Oberst doesn’t use the Bright Eyes name much these days, but there’s a good reason for that. He’s grown up quite a bit since that band started, and he’s eased into a warmer, richer style of singer/songwriter folk-pop.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

PLAN A: ADULT., Plack Blague, O/X @ Soda Bar. Detroit’s ADULT. have a pretty ample catalog full of synth-pop that recalls the early days of industrial music. It’s dark, danceable and often pretty intense. Wear black. PLAN B: Dale Watson and His Lonestars, Wayne Hancock, The Sea Monks @ The Casbah. Dale Watson is a little bit Buck Owens, a little bit Dwight Yoakam, and a whole lot of fun. Just make sure to take your hat off inside The Casbah; it’s standing room only.