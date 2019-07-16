Necking, We Were Promised Jetpacks and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Kerria Grey Necking

Wednesday, July 17

PLAN A: Necking, SpiritedAway, Contact, Giveaway @ Whistle Stop. Bikini Kill and Sleater-Kinney reunions sure are exciting but Vancouver, Canada’s Necking are proof that the spirit of women-empowering punk lives on. Their debut album, Cut Your Teeth, is filled with teeth-gnashing anthems that punch the patriarchy in the face. BACKUP PLAN: Dylan LeBlanc, Erin Rae @ The Casbah.

Thursday, July 18

PLAN A: Natalia Lafourcade @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido. Mexico City’s Natalia Lafourcade has a haunting voice which she uses to serenade listeners on tracks that combine pop, bossa nova, rock and Latin rhythms. See this week’s Spotlight section for more. PLAN B: Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Drowse, Hexa @ SPACE. It’s hard to completely nail down the sound of Boston’s Elizabeth Colour Wheel. Is it shoegaze? Is it doom metal? Noise rock? Whatever it is, it’s intense and filled with equal parts dread and elation. BACKUP PLAN: 21 Savage, Young Nudy @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre.

Friday, July 19

PLAN A: Le 1991, Heavy Petting Zoo, The Colour Monday, Diluvio AZ @ Manhattan Bar. Hailing from Aguascalientes, Mexico, Le 1991 plays a beautiful, somnolent brand of rock that has hints of shoegaze and post-punk. And show up early for locals The Colour Monday and Latin-rock quintet Diluvio AZ. PLAN B: Black Pistol Fire, Thunderpussy @ Belly Up Tavern. Look, we’re not going to lie… Black Pistol Fire is pretty bad. They specialize in that derivative blues-rock made famous by The Black Keys. Thunderpussy, however, is bad ass. Visceral classic-rock hooks and a singer (Molly Sides) who hits some epic notes. They should be headlining this show. BACKUP PLAN: Why Not, Heart to Gold @ Che Café Collective.

Saturday, July 20

PLAN A: Mrs. Henry, Ten Bulls, The Ripening, The Anodynes @ The Casbah. For nearly a decade, rockers Mrs. Henry have morphed into what is arguably the best local live band. They’re shows are lively and filled with raw emotion. They just released a three-LP set where they covered The Band’s famous Last Waltz concert, so expect some choice cuts from that. BACKUP PLAN: Beck, Cage the Elephant, Spoon, Starcrawler @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Sunday, July 21

PLAN A: Don’t Stop or We’ll Die, The Sloppy Boys @ Soda Bar. Don’t Stop or We’ll Die is a band made up of professional comedy writers and they play songs about fucking frogs and getting perms. Still, their piano-based pop is filled with soaring choruses and catchy hooks so it’s easy to get over the silly lyrics. BACKUP PLAN: Kind of a slow night. Stay home and catch up on Pose.

Monday, July 22

PLAN A: We Were Promised Jetpacks, Catholic Action @ The Casbah. Is We Were Promised Jetpacks’ 2009 album, These Four Walls, an underrated emo masterpiece? Yes, we think it is. We defy you not to get all the feels while listening to singalong anthems like “Quiet Little Voices” and “It’s Thunder and It’s Lightning.” PLAN B: Ringo Deathstarr, BLUSHING @ Whistle Stop. Despite the silly name, Austin’s Ringo Deathstarr have been making some sweet shoegaze pop for nearly a decade. They haven’t put out a new record in a while so we’re hoping to hear some new jams at this show. BACKUP PLAN: Kim Gray, Sweet Tooth @ Soda Bar.

Tuesday, July 23

PLAN A: PRXZM, Party Nails, Maiah Manser @ The Casbah. This is a cool lineup all around. San Francisco’s PRXZM plays some groovy electro-pop that resemble a more peppy Chromatics, while Party Nails and Maiah Manser both seem ready to break out with a viral hit any day now. PLAN B: The Beths, Girl Friday, Ariel View @ Soda Bar. New Zealand’s The Beths play that middle ground style of rock that’s both aggressive, but loving; poppy, but still punky. Their 2008 album, Future Me Hates Me, was a fantastic debut and is filled with sentimental lyrics and hooks galore. BACKUP PLAN: Pouya, Ramirez, Boobie Lootaveli @ House of Blues.