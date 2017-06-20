Nick Cave, The Revolution and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Kerry Brown Nick Cave

Wednesday, June 21

PLAN A: !!!, Sego @ The Casbah. Seeing !!! is too much fun. Even if you’re not a fan of their studio albums (though you should love at least a few of them), the group makes some sweet disco funk that gets a room full of people moving until the place is full of sweat. Gross, yes, but also insanely fun. PLAN B: Black Lips, Timmy’s Organism, Gary Wilson and the Blind Dates @ Belly Up Tavern. The Black Lips are also a very fun band to see, but for different reasons. They play high-energy garage rock with a live show that often includes zany antics. BACKUP PLAN: Girlpool, Snailmail @ The Irenic.

Thursday, June 22

PLAN A: The Revolution @ House of Blues. Yes, that Revolution. As in “Prince and...” After Prince died last year, it felt like a part of all of us died. But the closest we’ll get to reclaiming that feeling of hearing his music is checking out his band from the ‘80s (the band behind the iconic Purple Rain), perform it live. PLAN B: Nick Waterhouse, SadGirl @ Belly Up Tavern. Read Scott McDonald’s feature this week on Nick Waterhouse, who has a soulful old-school pop sound that’s perfect for summertime listening. BACKUP PLAN: Chron Gen, Generators, Corrupted Youth @ The Casbah.

Friday, June 23

PLAN A: Birdy Bardot, The Heavy Guilt, The Dead Ships, Dani Bell and the Tarantist @ The Casbah. Now this is a pretty big deal. Birdy Bardot will be releasing her second album, following up one of my favorites from recent years. And The Heavy Guilt will be playing their first show in three years. Those alone should be reason enough to want to be here. PLAN B: The Family Stone, Johnny Tarr @ Belly Up Tavern. Yes, that Family Stone. As in “Sly and...” While Sly Stone himself not too long ago started making public appearances after years of seclusion, his band will be playing a set full of old school jams that still feel poignant after all these years. BACKUP PLAN: Aldous Harding, Midnight Sister @ Soda Bar.

Saturday, June 24

PLAN A: Supersuckers, Jesse Dayton, The Andrew McKeag Band @ The Casbah. It’s one of those weird weeks where Saturday is relatively chill. So you can take advantage of the night off, or you can go see The Supersuckers, who’ve been known to bring the house down with their fiery roadhouse punk.

Sunday, June 25

PLAN A: Golden Animals, San Pedro El Cortez, Dream Joints, DJ Daily Vacation @ Soda Bar. If you don’t want your weekend to wind down with a whimper, seek out this show featuring Tijuana garage rockers San Pedro El Cortez. They’re super loud. You’ll see. BACKUP PLAN: Dopapod, Natural Sounds Trio @ The Casbah.

Monday, June 26

PLAN A: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds @ San Diego Civic Center. This is Plan A for the month. Or the year. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are one of the greatest bands of all time, with a catalog that spans from post-punk darkness to tender balladry. They also put on one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. PLAN B: Ron Gallo, White Reaper, Naked Giants @ Soda Bar. A less theatrical but still worthy show is this one featuring White Reaper, who are essentially a power pop group but much noisier. They’re catchy and lots of fun, but not without a hell of a lot of distortion. BACKUP PLAN: Horseneck, Griever @ Brick by Brick.

Tuesday, June 27

PLAN A: Quintron and Miss Pussycat, Gloomsday, Spooky Cigarette @ Soda Bar. Quintron and Miss Pussycat are the kind of band you’ll either love immediately or find incredibly confusing. It’s rowdy, fuzzy rock ‘n’ roll played with dirty organ and a puppet show on the side. Yes, a puppet show. BACKUP PLAN: Streetlight Manifesto, Jenny Owen Youngs @ House of Blues.