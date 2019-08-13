Nicole Dollanganger, Quali and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Nicole Dollanganger Nicole Dollanganger

Wednesday, Aug. 14

PLAN A: Nicole Dollanganger, Infinity Crush @ Che Café Collective. For nearly a decade, Canadian singer/songwriter Nicole Bell (aka Nicole Dollanganger) has been producing forlorn ballads that are stark, sad and perfect for late-night cry sessions. So yeah, naturally, we love it. BACKUP PLAN: Devotchka, Jamie Drake @ Music Box.

Thursday, Aug. 15

PLAN A: Hibou, Tangerine, Bad Kids @ SPACE. It doesn’t always work out when drummers start their own bands, but in the case of Peter Michel, who used to be behind the kit for Craft Spells, his Hibou project has been pretty great. The synthy, ’80s-inspired songs have touches of indie-pop and surf-rock, which make them a great end-of-summer soundtrack. BACKUP PLAN: Doom Bloom, Francis Blume, Michael McGraw & the Tin Rattlers @ Soda Bar.

Friday, Aug. 16

PLAN A: Big Business, Modern Love, Gloomsday @ The Casbah. L.A. guitar-and-drum duo Big Business often get conveniently classified as metal, but their sound is so much more than that. Sure, there are elements of metal subgenres such as stoner and sludge metal, but they also manage to incorporate elements of ’70s classic rock and even math-rock. There are lot of riffs, soaring verses and tons of epic build-up. PLAN B: Summer Salt, Motel Radio, Dante Elephante @ House of Blues. Austin, Texas band Summer Salt claim to create the “perfect soundtrack for chillaxin’ by the pool.” It’s hard to argue with that proclamation. It’s pure lo-fi indie-pop that sounds both vintage and timeless. BACKUP PLAN: 3Teeth, Author & Punisher, Lana Del Rabies @ Brick By Brick.

Saturday, Aug. 17

PLAN A: Mon Laferte @ House of Blues. Our editor is smitten with the Chilean singer/songwriter. Check out this week’s Spotlight section for more. PLAN B: Khofa, Negative Shawdy, Devvlov, Khalil Menace @ House of Blues Voodoo Room. A nice lineup of local and regional hip-hop acts. Headliner Khofa recently released a fantastic EP (Fatherless) of slick rhymes that bucks trends such as mumble rap for a more nuanced, old-school sound. BACKUP PLAN: The Sleepwalkers, Cumbia Machin, Sonidero Travesura @ Soda Bar.

Sunday, Aug. 18

PLAN A: Quali, Temple Of Angels, Rose Dorn, Runsdeep @ Whistle Stop. Sundays can be tricky for live shows, but the lineup for this one is great from top-to-bottom. Quali is arguably the best shoegaze band in San Diego, while Austin’s Temple of Angels specialize in dreamy psych-pop. And show up early for L.A. trio Rose Dorn, who play sad indie-pop for all the lonely hearts in the audience. PLAN B: Thief, Silence in the Snow @ SPACE. The man behind one-man industrial-electro project Thief used to play in a black metal band so expect some dark, synthy jams with big, mechanical drops and earnest vocals. BACKUP PLAN: Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep @ Soda Bar.

Monday, Aug. 19

PLAN A: Boris, Uniform @ The Casbah. As our former music editor once put it, Tokyo rockers Boris aren’t a “band that entirely makes sense on paper.” They’ve tackled a lot of different sounds in the 25-plus years they’ve been together, from noise rock and drone, to sludge metal and even goth-disco. Whatever it is, it’s always amazing to see live. BACKUP PLAN: Bad Books, Brother Bird @ The Irenic.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

PLAN A: Generationals, Pure Bathing Culture @ The Casbah. New Orleans duo Generationals are easy to categorize as new wave, but we’d classify them more as experimental pop. They’re new album, Reader as Detective, is filled with sonic meanderings that are danceable and fun one minute, serious and psychedelic the next. BACKUP PLAN: Herbie Hancock @ Humphrey’s by the Bay.